Democrats: The Huskies of politics

Democrats are like Huskies. Those who own Husky dogs know that they are the drama queens of the dog world; to a Husky, everything is an overblown and exaggerated crisis. A Husky often makes no sense and is downright silly.

Huskies are clowns who never miss a chance to overstate their case and make a huge fuss if they don’t get their way.

Huskies will scream (yes, they really scream) at the slightest provocation and will howl incessantly whenever they want attention, are bored, or hear something unpleasant.

Huskies shed everywhere, steal food, throw tantrums, and generally demonstrate that nothing is good enough, fast enough, or free enough for them. Frustrate a Husky and you will pay in sound and fury, sounding very much like Democrats on The View.

Huskies have mastered the art of the passive-aggressive; if you do something they don’t like, they will pout quietly, all the while making sure they are being recorded. Sometimes, they even contort their bodies into pathetic pretzels to get attention, sort of like the pro-Hamas children on college campuses.

Huskies will dash around your house at breakneck speed (much like Pocahontas in the halls of Congress), running over everything in their path. They need to burn off all that hostile energy.

Own a Husky and you own a Democrat.

Democrats are Huskies every day, more recently with their temper tantrum during Donald Trump’s congressional address; they sang “We shall overcome” (overcome what?), held up signs, wore pink in protest, shouted, and one member even got thrown out, much like a Huskie after soiling the rug. They wanted attention first, last, and always. Never once did they think that they are soiling their own beds by their behavioral incontinence.

If you want drama with sanity, own a Husky. Likewise, if you want drama without sanity, support a Democrat or better yet, be a Democrat.

Republicans, only lately, have become more like cats; long-term thinking, calculating, strategic planners. They believe they are superior. These days, Republicans are superior, but only because Donald J. Trump has taught them what serial winning looks like. With Trump’s leadership, it seems clear that at least for now, Republicans have also become the big cats on the world stage. God bless him for rapping Republicans on the rump to get their attention.

Huskies are endearing to many dog owners but they are destructive, loud, histrionic, pouty, and silly. They are the Democrats of the dog world.

The Huskies under Obama and Biden have soiled the national bed, refused to flush the toilet, and now they still howl and scream at every imagined rap on the snout. They need to go to obedience school to learn how to behave in polite company if they ever want to get any treats in the future.

