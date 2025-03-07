Georgetown Law wokester dean mouths off to Trump DoJ attorney to hire his DEI graduates

Georgetown University's longtime law dean, William Treanor, seems to think his school's DEI graduates have a "right" to be hired as deep-state operatives by the U.S. Department of Justice.

How else to explain his obnoxious reply to U.S. interim Attorney General Ed Martin, who asked them to end their DEI programs as per federal policy or they wouldn't be hiring Georgetown graduates?

According to the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown Law School’s dean on Thursday rebuffed an unusual warning from the top federal prosecutor for Washington, D.C., that his office won’t hire the private school’s students if it doesn’t eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Dean William Treanor told acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin that the First Amendment prohibits the government from dictating what Georgetown’s faculty teach or how to teach it. “Given the First Amendment’s protection of a university’s freedom to determine its own curriculum and how to deliver it, the constitutional violation behind this threat is clear, as is the attack on the University’s mission as a Jesuit and Catholic institution,” Treanor wrote in a letter addressed to Martin.

The full letter is here:

This week, Edward Martin, the interim US attorney for Washington, DC, sent a letter to the dean of @Georgetown Law School threatening to investigate the school if it did not scrub its policies and curriculum of diversity and inclusion initiatives.



Here is the Dean's response.… pic.twitter.com/RIDXDftncZ — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) March 7, 2025

Which begs the question, because this isn't about free speech.

President Trump's recent executive order banning DEI at colleges that receive federal funds are justified as ending because of their conflicts with the Civil Rights Act. In 2023 landmark ruling, the Supreme Court held that DEI practices, meaning, race-based admissions to universities, were unconstitutional.

What's more, Trump's executive order explicitly permitted universities to advocate for DEI hiring practices if they wanted to.





What this is really about is that DoJ isn't going to hire DEI graduates to serve as deep-state operatives, every one of them a leftist and many of whom "didn't earn it."

The Trump administration's policy is merit-only hiring and what Georgetown is putting out is bureaucratic bean-counting based on skin color and other identifiers, along with grievance politics and hatred of half the country. Why should the Department of Justice hire from a pool like that? It actually sounds as though Treanor thinks he should determine policy

According to Higher Ed Dive, the executive order, meaning, policy, is summed up this way:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs at colleges and other “influential institutions of American society,” escalating the Republican-led crusade against DEI.

The executive order declares that DEI policies and programs adopted by colleges and others can violate federal civil rights laws and directs federal agencies to “combat illegal private sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, and activities.”

Trump’s order also directs each federal agency to identify up to nine corporations or associations, large foundations, or colleges with endowments over $1 billion as potential targets for “civil compliance investigations.”

