Democrats smashed on the rocks

A new NBC News poll found that a scant 7% of registered voters have a “very positive” view of the donkey assemblage.

Last November, real America roared back into bloom. Voters swarmed polling sites to give Democrats a walloping so absolute that globalists the world over dropped megalomaniacal schemes and cowered.

No more will we be foreign interests’ sugar daddy, nor chained to never-ending wars that enrich amoral career politicos and unsavory military contractors. A majority of folks from average walks of life stood strong in refusing to allow violent foreign criminals and aberrational reprobates to run rampant, without deserved scorn and sanction.

A February poll conducted by Harvard/Harris illustrated beyond dispute that the sun is again shining on America. Record numbers of respondents — including 33% of the Democrat party’s own members — registered negative appraisals of that party. And significant majorities ranked President Trump and his initiatives highly.

Similar sentiments were reflected in early March polling undertaken by CBSNews/YouGov following the president’s stirring joint congressional address, and also in a fresh CNN survey.

Given the resounding smack-down Democrats suffered, sense would dictate that they consider their grievous errors, renounce fringe ambitions, and strive to return to normalcy. But instead, many today counsel the party to persist in the very waywardness that earned it defeat writ large.

Not long ago, most rank-and-file Democrats said officials in their party should work with Trump when suitable. Fifty-seven percent now tell CNN they desire increased recalcitrance and open hostility.

(One clumsy exception to reigning extremism in that party is California governor Gavin Newsom. He seems hopeful that by assuming a semi-moderate posture, he can make voters forget his own years of ideological wackiness and devastation of that formerly magnificent state. Do not be taken in, though — if granted authority, Newsom would surely render America a similar basket case.)

CNN’s latest asked respondents: “Thinking about Democratic leaders today — which one person best reflects the core values of the Democratic Party?”

Since the top five responses were Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Hakeem Jeffries, and Barack Hussein Obama, one might conclude that lunatics are now in the catbird seat.

Also daubing the shambolic portrait are numerous intra-party aggressions: AOC vs. Chuck Schumer, Jasmine Crockett vs. John Fetterman, and Seth Moulton vs. every woke apparatchik stabbing orthodoxy. Such viciousness mirrors the grassroots fractiousness between party graybeards — who refuse to accept that the liberal party of their idealistic youth faded away, long ago — and wet-eared, anarchic, and antisemitic rabble common to campuses and dubious NGOs.

And consider that the opening four paragraphs of the party’s current platform imply that our United States is an illegitimate occupier of the land. “Stolen country” rhetoric, imparted by addle-pated professors, once rang mostly in pricey dormitories. Today, it’s official Democrat party faith. (This is not to be confused with spiritual faith, that being increasingly disparaged in leftist precincts.)

As War Room podcast host Steve Bannon recently told listeners, “[the Democrats] are a shattered party. ... It’s like a freak show. ... There is something deeply dysfunctional about those people.”

Given that zealots presently control the party, expect continued diminution. This writer can’t stop smiling.

Iowa’s DC Larson is the author of Ideas Afoot and That a Man Can Again Stand Up. His freelance credits include The Daily Caller, American Thinker, and The Iowa Standard. His political blog is American Scene Magazine. https://americanscenemagazine.blogspot.com

Image: U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.