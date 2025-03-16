Carville tells Democrats to quit making asses of themselves

Democrats always need to be told.

Just as they had to be told by some sheriff in Colorado not to fling poop at protests, now they need to be told they have to have dignity, stop pulling 'stunts' and above all, quit making asses of themselves.

According to Fox Digital, the cynical old Democrat political operative, James Carville, who engineered Bill Clinton's victories in the 1990s, gave it to a group of Democrat fatcats straight:

“As we speak, I’m in San Francisco with a lot of Democratic donors. And I’m telling them the last thing we want is throwing our hands in the air, screaming, protesting or anything like that,” Carville said. “This is a critical time in the history of the country. I’m 80 years old. I have never, ever been not close to as afraid for the country as I am now.” “And I think the Democrats — we act like it. I think we should be determined, we should be dignified, okay? And that’s got to guide how we do this,” he continued. “This is not the time for stunts, it really isn’t … I always say Carville’s first commandment of politics is: ‘Thou shalt not make an ass out of thyself.’ And people ought to keep that in mind.”

Which ought to be kind of embarrassing, actually. No sane adult should need to be told these things, but these are Democrats we are talking about, and their lack of self-awareness can get pretty stratospheric.

He may have been watching reports like these, given that he insisted that his party was in its worst crisis:

Democrats had hit bottom, many said. They hadn’t. The Dems’ favorability has hit a new record low of 29%. The Party is trapped between a base that wants trans sports, open borders, DEI, ESG, Ukraine war, and mass censorship, and swing voters who really, really don’t. https://t.co/fhp2awRHjK pic.twitter.com/0GpgwMErBU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 16, 2025

A 29% public approval rating? It's bad out there.

And gone is Carville's silly forecast that President Trump's support would "crater."

He's running scared now, and giving it to Democrats straight.

Image: Screen shot from X video