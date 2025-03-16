About that Texas congressman who called the transgender member of Congress 'Mister' ...

On March 11, 2025, Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) sparked outrage during a House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee hearing by referring to Sarah McBride, the Delaware poster child of the progressive elite and self-proclaimed "first transgender member of Congress," as "Mr. McBride."

The response was predictable — a truth bomb that sent the sanctimonious left into a frenzy.

Rep. Bill Keating, that self-righteous Democrat loudmouth from Massachusetts, nearly choked on his own hypocrisy, demanding an apology and lamenting about “decency” like a preacher who’s lost his flock.

Self didn’t back down — he slammed the gavel, adjourned the circus, and later told Fox News he’s not there to play along with McBride’s gender charade: “I don’t have to participate in his fantasy,” he declared, and it certainly deserves a standing ovation from anyone with a shred of common sense left in this country.



Self is no stranger to standing his ground.

A retired Green Beret with 25 years in the Army, he isn’t some soft-handed career politician swayed by every gust of outrage.

Lt. Col. Keith Self was born in a military hospital in 1953 during his father’s service in the United States Army, returning to Texas with their five-week-old son.

Self grew up immersed in discipline and duty — values he carried through West Point.

“His service took him to Europe, the Middle East, and the Pentagon, where he worked on the most sensitive military matters. Widely recognized for his strong leadership abilities, Keith served as Infantry Platoon Leader, Special Forces Detachment Commander, Company Commander, and Executive Officer to a Major General in Egypt, managing $2 billion in security assistance. In addition, Keith served in Joint Staff assignments in US European Command and later in NATO Military Headquarters in Belgium.”

This man has a backbone forged in fire, not the flimsy Play-Doh spine you see in many of D.C.’s spineless wonders.

When he told conservative firebrand Michael Knowles, “I’m a retired Green Beret. I’m not sure what all the fuss is about,” you could practically hear the eye-roll through the screen — a soldier’s disdain for the petty tantrums of the perpetually offended.



Let us be honest: Self doesn’t have to tiptoe around McBride’s delusions. McBride can wear whatever he wants — freedom is a beautiful thing — but we shouldn’t be expected to accept the idea that biology is merely a suggestion.

Self reaffirmed his stance, pointing to Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order, which states that the U.S. recognizes only two sexes: male and female.

That’s not an insult; it’s a fact supported by science and logic, rather than the fevered fantasies of the woke brigade. McBride is free to live his life, but Self isn’t here to play pronoun roulette — he has a job to do, and it doesn’t involve coddling egos.



The left’s meltdown was immediate. Keating, with all the seriousness of a wet sock, attempted to shame Self into compliance by asking, “Have you no decency?”

Oh, spare us the theatrics.

Self didn’t toss around insults or start a fight; he simply called it as he saw it. McBride’s response, “Thank you, Madam Chair,” was a clever little jab, but Self didn’t engage.

He shut it down and walked away, leaving the whiners to stew. That’s not cowardice; that’s a man refusing to let a sideshow derail the mission. The hearing focused on arms control and U.S. aid to Europe, and was not a therapy session for delicate feelings.



This isn’t Self’s first rodeo with controversy, either.

Back in 2023, he faced criticism for suggesting that the Second Amendment includes cannons — hardly a surprising stance for someone who’s handled real firepower. He’s a Constitutional bulldog, not a lapdog, and that’s why his district — a part of North Texas that favors BBQ over Brie — sent him to Washington.

They’re tired of the pandering, and Self’s their guy: a straightforward vet who’d prefer to ruffle feathers than kiss rings.



The McBride incident fits into a larger pattern. Republicans have been attacking the transgender agenda since Trump’s return, and Self is just one soldier in this fight.

Consider also Nancy Mace, who promoted a resolution last November to ban trans women from Capitol bathrooms — obviously aimed at McBride.

Or take Mary Miller, who misgendered McBride on the House floor in February, proudly declaring, “Enough with the lies!”

These aren’t random attacks; they represent a coordinated pushback against a cultural tide that has submerged reason in a sea of glitter and guilt trips.



And let’s not kid ourselves — the outrage is selective.

McBride wants to be seen as more than a transgender icon, lamenting to Politico that "she’s" here for “housing, health care, and child care,” not pronouns.

Fine, then stop turning every slight into a headline.

Self didn’t storm this person's office with a pitchfork — he used a title and moved on.

If McBride’s so focused on Delawareans, why is McBride holding on to pearls instead of policy papers?



Self’s stance isn’t about hate; it’s about standing firm.

In a Congress where too many yield to political correctness demands, he’s a rare figure who chooses to face criticism rather than pretend to be polite. The woke mob can shout as much as they want — Self’s not budging, and neither are the millions who see through the emperor’s new clothes. He’s a Texas titan, a warrior in a suit, and when he drew that line in the sand, he dared the fools to cross it. They didn’t. They never do. Because deep down, they know he’s right — and that’s what frightens them the most.



Image: Official picture, via Wikipedia // public domain