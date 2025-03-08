Blue on blue, heartache on heartache

It's not Bobby Vinton but there are some real problems on the blue team. I think that they call it a lack of message or too many people trying to appear on MSNBC. In the end, the party is in trouble and divisions are usually exhibit A of that. Here is the story:

Congressional Democrats' internal divisions over how to combat President Trump surfaced with a fury Wednesday after the president was repeatedly heckled and disrupted during his speech to Congress. Why it matters: The party is in a rut, stumbling on finding the most effective counterattack to Trump's full-bore assault on the federal bureaucracy. That struggle played out on primetime television Tuesday night.

Doubling down on Trump Derangement Syndrome is not working. In fact, it's only doubling their problems because the public can smell an irrational person a mile away.

As the article points out, the activists want activity but the people running in competitive districts want something that they can explain to normal voters. In other words, the centrists know that those infected with TDS will vote for any Democrat. The problem is that the rational people do not want to see too more performances like the other night.

Senator John Fetterman, who voted to keep men playing against women, did send a message saying that he saw a "sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance" on Tuesday night. My guess is that others have the same attitude but the Democrat activists printing placards do not take prisoners.

In the meantime, the blue team plans their next attack on the Trump presidency and run into the same wall of reality.

