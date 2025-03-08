Americans have already chosen their fighter

Leftists continually confirm one aspect of Sigmund Freud’s theory about defense mechanisms: projection. Specifically, projection seems to provide them some sort of psychological comfort and reassurance when they attribute personal toxicity to men. But is there anything more toxic than pugilist Dem divas who can’t even define what a woman is, unless “inseminated person” counts?

Is there anything more toxic than demented Dem divas (including Congresswomen AOC, D-NY; Susie Lee, D-NV; Jasmine Crockett, D-TX; Judy Chu, D-CA… and others) who are so uncomfortable in their own feminine skin that they assume an aggressive, masculine fighting stance, as in the deplorable video titled “Choose your fighter”?

Why are they trying to mimic toxic masculinity? It’s unbecoming; besides, it doesn’t suit them because beneath their fake feminist façade is an insecure female who is all too happy to pathetically assume a state of victimhood when expedient. This was manifest in the “always believe women” sentiment that pervaded the #MeToo movement.

Can they have it both ways, yet remain wedded to reality? Nope. That’s called delusion, and is partly why them Dem women are completely batty. For their own mental equanimity they should comply with nature’s wishes and assume a more demure (and determined, for they can be quite argumentative) pose, rather than throwing ridiculous girl punches in a “choose your fighter video.” That’d resonate more than the implausible impersonations that are receiving wholehearted ridicule across the digital town square.

Similar female toxicity is pervasive in the entertainment industry, where some of the movie scenes (especially on Netflix) are just laughable. So often the plot calls for a pretty and diminutive law enforcement female to pick up a strapping thug, twist him around and upside down, thrust him into the wall, smash him all about, then handcuff the resulting human pretzel. It should really be comedy, but is usually presented as a “taut crime thriller” dominated by superior heroines (reporting to minority superintendents, of course…)

Give me a break! As with the demented Dem divas in the freakish fighting video, it doesn’t comport with reality; therefore, it will eventually exacerbate their mental illnesses.

Most of the police-related video clips I’ve seen show unruly suspects being subdued by male officers… then the female officer conveniently arrives with the cuffs once it is safe. To their credit, female officers do tend to calm situations with a gentler, soothing voice, but once they have escalated violently, step aside.

There are compelling and heartwrenching reasons a large majority of the voting public support banning males in female sports. And since most public violent crimes (not including female domestic antagonism) are committed by men, it seems commonsensical that the female officers require more backup than male officers (though both appreciate it when staffing is optimal).

Leftist Dems in the atrocious “choose your fighter” parody seem to have been inculcated with this show biz Wonder Woman-type propaganda. While they share a world of make-believe, the problem is they are not fighting the good fight. Americans have resoundingly chosen their fighter. Does this sound familiar, little leftist ladies: “Fight, Fight, Fight”?

