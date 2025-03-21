Autopen: The ticking time bomb

Joseph Biden’s lack of mental acuity was never a closely guarded secret. It was just portrayed as irrelevant to his presidency, and the corrupt media swallowed this whole. Now that an obviously competent president named Donald Trump is in the White House, the cover-up is beginning to unravel.

Biden will never be able to give testimony as to his intentions when granting pardons or issuing executive orders. So the only source for casting doubt on the validity of such acts would come from defection by some of the others involved in the process. One particular, David Walter, has just now offered a mild version of such an outpouring. Meanwhile, Trump has three years and ten months left to keep shaking the trees to see what else falls out.

This situation is not without precedent. On October 2, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke, and public knowledge of this was carefully suppressed. For the remainder of his term, his wife, Edith, forged his signature on numerous documents, the validity of which was never questioned. What assisted the keeping of this secret was that broadcast media were still in their incubation. Nowadays, there is a constant stream of speculation and actual information available in many ways and from many sources.

History does not have much, if any, experience with immense scandals being kept on ice. Watergate burst out well before the 1972 election...and Nixon still won. What is really at stake here is the ultimate fate of the Democrat party. America no longer comes anywhere close to liking them. It can be disconcerting to wake up and realize that you’ve been believing calculated deceptions for many years, and you’re lagging well behind the pack in coming to grips with the “new” reality.

I would like to advise Trump’s team to keep up the heat on this issue, but I don’t think it’s absolutely necessary. Other sources are also chiming in to reveal Biden’s painful incompetence. The end result will probably not undo any pardons or executive orders. It will, however, further damage the Democrats way beyond the possibility of political relevance.

These are truly interesting times, and in defiance of Confucius, they are welcome. The outcome remains to be determined, but the dynamic is surely pointing toward a prolonged embarrassment for the adherents to wokeness. This easily explains their anger; it doesn’t excuse their violence and obvious stupidity.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.