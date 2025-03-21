Kennedy Center employee strips naked to whine about Trump, gets himself fired

What is it about crazed leftists and their toddler-like urge to run around without their pants on?

Here's the latest charmer, who until now, worked for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as reported by the Los Angeles Times:

A Kennedy Center contract worker strips nude in a new YouTube protest video and asks if they should quit their job with the Washington, D.C., arts institution targeted by President Trump: “Is my complicity inevitable, or am I holding a line on the inside?” Tavish Forsyth, the associate artistic lead for the Washington National Opera’s Opera Institute, released the video of them performing a 35-minute spoken-word poem of protest on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, Forsyth had been fired. “Trump has taken over the Kennedy Center and that’s a place where I work,” Forsyth says at the beginning of the video while sitting fully clothed on a bed. “He has vowed to ban drag performers from its stages, and as the saying goes, ‘We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag.’”

The video of this smirking, smarmy, entitled, artistic jaybird in all his naked glory, spouting "F*** Donald Trump" and other cultured bons mots is no longer shareable on X but had been earlier, and can still be viewed here.

It seems that this leftist has reached the heights of personal stupidity.

After all, significant corruption was uncovered at the Kennedy Center in recent weeks, necessitating the need for cutbacks. (Thanxalot, thieves and money wasters). Firings were going to be necessary as a result of that mismanagement and worse. His job had to have been on the line, necessitating a cautious approach.

But he did the opposite. Instead of take the voluntary buyout, which would have handed him eight months of free pay, and then go make a gross video for all his little friends on Bluesky to pass around, he made this naked video as an employee, spewing his hatred for Trump as if he wanted to get fired, or else was so out of touch he didn't understand that he would get himself fired with this stunt activism, bringing significant dishonor onto his employer, which cast him out like a bad penny and disgusting the public.

How 'professional.' /s

Now he's free to protest as much as he likes, as naked as he likes, except without his paycheck.

I know government employees, good ones, who got DOGE'd or put on paid leave before the expected apocalypse will happen. They know cutbacks have got to come, they know where the waste and fraud are in their agencies, and times being what they are, they are careful, they are on their best behavior, hoping to keep what they have if they can, or move on to greener pastures if the inevitable happens. These people are known as 'adults,' and whatever happens, they will do well.

Not this guy.

How many more are like him at that cultural temple of national glory? How interesting that they rat themselves out so easily for a few minutes of social media video 'likes'? It doesn't take much for some idiots to let us know who they are. This one just did.

Bye.

Image: Screen shot from X video