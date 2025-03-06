A ‘truckload’ of inconvenience

Attorney General Pam Bondi told us that the FBI met the 8 am deadline last Friday. According to her, the DOJ received a “truckload of evidence,” in the form of Jeffrey Epstein files from the office of the Southern District of New York (SDNY), to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, DC, which, taken literally, sounds like a lot of paper. Figuratively, the evidence was delivered electronically or on hard drives.

In any case, Bondi said the DOJ received “thousands of documents” from the SDNY on Friday morning.

At least a portion of this truckload—if not the entire thing—must represent phase two of the Epstein files. This should be the motherlode, with no redactions or missing documents. Otherwise, a phase three will be necessary. After all, subordinates delivered the files to their bosses, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, for review.

A juxtaposition of how the delivery of this very explosive batch of files was handled (very low key) compared to how the phase one dump was presented (very publicly) raises questions.

YouTube screen grab.

The American people didn’t need to know the details of what comprised the “truckload.” However, what raised questions was that we didn’t even learn of its delivery until well over 72 hours later. That delay was an explosive development to say the least. Phase one clearly demonstrated Bondi’s ability to understand and employ optics. In that instance, it was all hype, no substance.

Friday’s delivery demonstrated her conscious decision to avoid optics for days. The delivery of the documents on Friday deserved far more attention than rehashed documents received the day before. Yet, it received none.

An actual truck being unloaded at DOJ would have made for great optics. Holding up a hard drive at a press conference would have been arguably as effective.

In fact, the deliveries of phase one and the later truckload were both anti-climactic, for completely different reasons. Phase one represented the insignificant being presented as explosive. The ‘truckload’ represented the explosive not being presented at all.

Instead of the phase one theatrics, Bondi should have tipped off the same conservative commentators of the “truckload’s” arrival—but she didn’t even acknowledge it until Monday night. The establishment media is always magically aware of events beneficial to its narratives beforehand, so they can be on hand to record it.

Roger Stone raid, anyone?

Instead, during a Saturday appearance on Life, Liberty, and Levin, Bondi gave no indication that the ‘truckload’ had been delivered. She wouldn’t do so for another 48 hours.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL13) is bringing the right amount of skepticism to this situation. That skepticism should not be construed as anything other than what it is—a demand for accountability and transparency. Bondi and Patel should welcome such reproof. In politics, people are inclined to take the path of least resistance. Luna is simply doing her part to make that path much more resistant; there’s nothing wrong with that.

In Bondi’s interview with Levin, she pledged that a specific individual involved in withholding the Epstein files “will not be working for us anymore.” On Monday, we learned the name of someone who may fit that profile. James Dennehy, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s New York field office submitted his resignation.

Dennehy says his superiors informed him on Friday—the same day the “truckload” was delivered—that he must resign. Had the American people been told of the “truckload” and of Dennehy’s expulsion on that day, the dots would have been much easier for them to connect.

Earlier last month, Dennehy pledged to “dig in” as a show of resistance against his boss (Patel). This is brazen insubordination on its face. Bondi and Patel should not be shy about making this apparent and obvious connection even more obvious by underscoring it.

If there is one thing that entrenched, establishment bureaucrats don’t like, it’s the public spotlight. They thrive on anonymity. This is how they are able to usurp authority and commit gross insubordination without accountability. They remain hidden in the shadows. They silently imply that the collective to which they belong is the boss. Individuals with this mindset view their literal boss as a placeholder.

If Dennehy was responsible for stonewalling the release of the Epstein files, Bondi and Patel sent the right message.

They must continue to send similar messages.

The American people must also start getting answers to that ‘truckload’ full of questions.

Todd Baumann is the Director of Operations for Special Guests Publicity www.specialguests.com