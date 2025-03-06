Media work overtime to hide Trump’s progress, and the Democrats’ hypocrisy

While most of the media work very hard to destroy President Trump and Elon Musk, and keep the public in the dark about how the government spends our money, they also work hard to hide a lot of progress that Trump is making.

Here are the Trump stories the media are barely covering, if at all:

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Europe worked very hard to build up the finances of Iran, pretending that Iran would behave—Trump, who clearly wants low oil prices, knows that the only way to control the tyrants in Iran is to cut off their money so they can’t build nuclear weapons and finance terrorism, so he’s blocked oil exports as part of his maximum pressure campaign:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday restored his ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. [snip] China does not recognize U.S. sanctions and Chinese firms buy the most Iranian oil. China and Iran have also built a trading system that uses mostly Chinese yuan and a network of middlemen, avoiding the dollar and exposure to U.S. regulators.

Biden worked throughout his term to destroy oil production in the U.S., but when gas prices skyrocketed, he opted to procure oil from hostile nations, like Venezuela. He didn’t care that the government was shipping dangerous gang members to the U.S., or about human rights, or fair elections, or climate change. He needed oil prices to stay low.

Trump has now cut off the oil imports from Venezuela because Nicolás Maduro is not taking back the gang members as fast as they promised:

Trump cuts financial lifeline for Venezuela by ending permit to export oil to U.S. A permit issued by the United States government allowing energy giant Chevron Corp. to pump and export Venezuelan oil will be terminated this week, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, ending what became a financial lifeline for the South American country.

Trump’s policies have lowered border crossings around 95%. He also labeled the cartels as terrorists. These policies have lowered deaths at the border. Rates of human and child trafficking has rapidly declined, along with the rapes and deaths. Unaccompanied children aren’t showing up and being lost by the hundreds of thousands. New towns throughout the U.S aren’t being overwhelmed. This will also take pressure off housing, healthcare, education and inflation.

It should have been a huge story that Mexico suddenly turned over 29 dangerous cartel members but it wasn’t:

Why has Mexico handed over drug cartel leaders to US? Who are they? Mexico has handed over 29 drug cartel figures to the United States, including one of the FBI’s most wanted, Rafael Caro Quintero, in what observers say is a “show of compliance” by Mexican authorities. The handover comes just days before 25 percent tariffs on Mexican imports by US President Donald Trump are due to come into effect.

It doesn’t appear that Garland and Biden spent much effort to hold Mexico and the cartels to account.

The IRS lied last year when they said a contractor had illegally released 70,000 tax returns; it was actually over 400,000. The media, which had no right to see or read the confidential tax information, showed the public some of what was leaked. Now the same media is supposedly outraged that Musk and his doge team may see some tax information.

The FBI office in New York has been hiding documents on Epstein… which seems consistent with the media, which never had much interest in showing the public the truth about Epstein. Remember this?

ABC News Defends Its Epstein Coverage After Leaked Video Of Anchor A newly surfaced video of an ABC News anchor’s unguarded remarks about the network’s coverage of the late Jeffrey Epstein has thrown ABC on the defensive.

The Inflation Reduction Act is essentially a slush fund for Democrats, which we already knew, but this story about what Lee Zeldin found was swept under the rug pretty quickly:

Administrator Lee Zeldin Finds Gold Bars from EPA at Stacey Abrams’ Connected Group, Biden-Harris Ethical Red Flags Less than a month in office, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin has made progress in uncovering waste and abuse at the agency. This week, he shined a light on $2 billion of the $20 billion gold bars parked by the Biden-Harris administration at an outside organization to reduce oversight set to be distributed to Stacey Abram’s Power Forward Communities. It was also revealed that major beneficiaries of the Democrats’ Green New Deal include former employers and major donors.

No matter how much waste, fraud, and abuse is found, the media essentially report few, if any details to the public, then say there is no evidence to support any funding cuts.

Unsurprisingly, the mainstream ignored how efficient the Trump administration is, cleaning up after Pete Buttigieg: “Sean Duffy’s Leadership Opens Hurricane Battered I-40 Nine Months Ahead of Pete Buttigieg’s Schedule”.

This efficiency isn’t partisan either, and even applies to Californians, most of whom didn’t even vote for him: “Trump Administration Finishes Phase 1 of EPA’s Largest Ever Wildfire Cleanup in Record 28 Days, Ahead of President Trump’s Ambitious Timeline”.

Mainstream “journalism” continues its flight into obscurity.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.