The first time I had heard of the New World Order was in a speech given by George Herbert Walker Bush in 1991, when he proclaimed,

We have the opportunity before us to forge for ourselves and for future generations a New World Order, a world where the rule of law, not the law of the jungle governs the conduct of nations, When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance with this new world order, an order with which a credible United Nations can use its peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the UN founders.

More recently, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum opined that

the COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit any more for the 21st century. In short, we need a great reset.

Throughout the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, the Progressive movement edged toward this New World Order in what appeared to be a fait accompli. Yearly, daily, whether Democrat or Republican presidencies or liberal or conservative leadership in Europe and across the globe, progressivism was on the march through the institutions, as socialist student activist Rudi Dutschke described his strategy.

The progressive movement had (seemingly) captured the media, the universities, government, social welfare, the unions, trade, sexuality, the culture, and the churches.

A fait accompli, until it wasn’t. I don’t know if it is divine intervention, but Donald Trump is a wrench in the works of the New World Order experiment.

In six weeks, Donald Trump has disrupted “the institutions” and is establishing a new trajectory — a Newer World Order, if you will. Here, the United States firmly resets the terms for its existence and for how it will deal with its allies, trading partners, and adversaries abroad, and how it will apply our “core values” in re-imagining our institutions here at home.

President Trump has formed a rock star Cabinet and staff and has directly taken on domestic and global institutions alike. He’s eliminated DIE and CRT in our institutions. He’s protected girls and women in sports and has canceled the gender mutilation industry. He’s changed the trajectory of our economy through tariffs and the onshoring of manufacturing and other investments. He’s generated pride in our military and motivated record numbers of recruits to sign up for service. He’s reinstituted faith in America and disassembled the woke cultural complex. He’s altered the trajectory of war and has put NATO and our European partners on notice that things are changing and that they will need to step up to provide for more of their national and continental defense. Most critically, he’s taken on the Democrat party and forced them into defending the short side of 80-20 issues.

For the first time in my lifetime, the New World Order as prescribed by the Bilderbergs and the WEF is not destiny.

We are living, as Trump says, on the precipice of a new Golden Age. A Newer World Order.

Make America and the World Great Again.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.