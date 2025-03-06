A constitutionally challenged AOC

It is a sad commentary when the lawmakers we elect into office to represent us not only fail to understand the laws of our land but also fail to understand who it is they actually represent.

Providing a case in point of such failures is Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). She has made a name for herself promoting progressive policies and recently has even been ridiculously touted by her party as a potential future presidential candidate. She is so far to the Left she makes former President Joe Biden look conservative.

If voters believe that Ocasio-Cortez’s previous progressive rants and faux pas are insufficient evidence of her lack of qualifications for any political office -- let alone the presidency -- her February 27th communication with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Attorney General Pam Bondi should put the final nail in her career politician coffin.

The first two sentences of her letter to Bondi state the purpose of the communication, providing evidence of her total failure to understand the law of the land:

“I write to request clarity on whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) has yielded to political pressure and attempts to weaponize the agency against elected officials whose speech they disagree with. Over the past two weeks, “Border Czar” Tom Homan has gone on multiple forums threatening political prosecution against me, citing resources I distributed informing my constituents and the American public of their constitutional and legal rights." [emphasis added.]

The “constituents” to whom AOC refers is none other than immigrants who have violated U.S. laws by entering our country illegally. She has been conducting “Know Your Rights” seminars explaining how they can evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents seeking to perform their duties.

Ocasio-Cortez clearly fails to grasp three important facts: 1) such criminal immigrants are not her “constituents;” 2) as illegal immigrants, they lack constitutional right entitlements American citizens enjoy; and 3) despite her own First Amendment rights, “actively advising evasion of law enforcement raises legal concerns.”

Thus, focusing on a constitutional rights theme inapplicable to illegal immigrant criminals, the congresswoman says “Homan’s actions undercut core Constitutional rights and further transparency is necessary.” She then decides to lecture Bondi about the First Amendment, citing Vice President Vance’s recent observation “we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square.” She ends her lecture with “Threatening criminal proceedings for exercising the First Amendment is itself a violation of the First Amendment.”

Again demonstrating her naivete concerning those who elected her into office, Ocasio-Cortez justifies her actions in advising immigrant criminals on how to evade ICE enforcement as follows:

“Educating the public about their rights, especially in a time of rising uncertainty, is a key part of our responsibility as elected officials. A government that uses threats of DOJ investigations to suppress free speech is a threat to all, regardless of political ideology.”

Left unstated is that the “public” she references is composed only of criminals.

She fails to recognize that by advising illegal immigrant criminals who are not her constituents, she is violating the rights of those to whom she has a duty to protect from the criminal element, from a safety or other standpoint -- i.e., those who are her actual constituents.

The letter concludes with a request to know by March 5 “as to whether my office or myself is actively under investigation for exercising their First Amendment rights and executing on our congressional responsibilities.”

Well, “Duh!”

Two phrases are often used to emphasize a person’s lack of intelligence. “Dumb as an oyster” suggests one’s silence reflects a lack of intelligence; “Dumb as a rock” suggests one’s proficiency to repeatedly say dumb things is a clear indicator. If we are stuck with dumb as a rock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we can only hope, with time, she transitions into becoming dumb as an oyster!

Image: AT via Magic Studio