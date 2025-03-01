A $1.1-billion mistake

At this point, nobody seems to control money, agencies, or anything else in Oregon.

The Democrat supermajority can waste time on bills designed to monitor and regulate rural Oregonians’ water use, how their land is used, and who owns the right of way across their land through the imposition of legislative claims of eminent domain. A bill, S.B. 2995, would impose the payment of reparations on hardworking, tax-paying citizens who weren’t alive during the dark days in the 1800s. These taxpayers want to live life and keep what they earn without paying extortion for crimes they didn’t participate in.

We just learned, meanwhile, that the Oregon Department of Transportation made a $1.1-billion error in its 2023–25 budget.

The unexpected error was $1.1 billion, and the budget for ODOT is $5.9 billion for 2023–2025. This means there was a 19% error in the budget expectations. The error was discovered in 2023 and reported to the transportation department 2024. ODOT then ordered an audit, which was delivered in January 2025 In the audit, first reported by the Salem Statesman Journal, auditors found that ODOT had failed to perform an essential accounting function: reconciling actual revenues to the projected revenues from its budget.

This is the way everything is done in Oregon lately: no oversight, plenty of unexpected errors, and the taxpayers are now on the hook to close this budget hole. This is why DOGE and its watch over the federal government’s spending is vital to the U.S. Oregon is a glaring example of a government’s failure due to one-party rule. The Democrats cheat to get into office, and once there, they don’t know how to run the government. Nobody is watching out for the citizens or their welfare; nobody in the Democrat supermajority has any solution other than to keep raising taxes.

Living in Oregon has taught us not to trust politicians. Even Republicans in deep red districts continually throw their constituents under the bus. If you live in a conservative state, keep a wary eye on your legislators before they go off the reservation. A $1.1-billion unexpected shortfall is an unwelcome surprise.

People ask us why we don’t move, as we are behind Oregon’s enemy lines. Two reasons: If the Democrats and liberals are not stopped here, they will eventually bleed over into other areas of the country, and God has us here engaged, fighting what we hope is a good, worthy fight for sanity.

Believe me: there isn’t a week that passes that I don’t get discouraged and try to bargain with God. He always answers with “if not you, who?” We have successes and disappointments. That is our life, but as we keep trying, other people wake up and join us in this struggle for sanity. Will we win? That is an unknown, but God is still in control.

