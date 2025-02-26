Your ‘inseminated person’ should know

Well, let’s have a little fun and remember that one by The Beatles:

Let’s all get up and dance to a song That was a hit before your mother was born Though she was born a long long time ago Your mother should know

They are crazy up in Wisconsin, especially at the Governor’s office. What are they smoking or putting in their coffee? Your guess is as good as mine, but the governor is proposing a change to how we refer to “mom,” having decided that “inseminated person” is a better descriptor. I couldn’t believe this story and had to read it twice to make sure it was true.

On the other side, here comes Doug Schoen, a sane Democrat who probably sends his mother a card purchased in the Mother’s Day section at your favorite store, has a message for the Democrats. This is the story:

If Democrats hope to right the ship and regain at least one chamber of Congress next year — or the White House in three — they must begin with a messaging strategy that speaks to the issues voters care about: the economy, public safety and border security. They should start with the primary reason Trump won last November, the economy. Trump made Americans’ economic pessimism and anger over inflation a centerpiece of his campaign, convincingly portraying Democrats as the party of elites who were out of touch with everyday Americans.

Yes, out of touch big time because most Americans, especially the ones I know, don’t refer to their mothers as an “inseminated person.” In fact, most of the men that I grew up with would punch you in the face if you referred to their mom in that way.

So what’s going on? It’s easy to say that they have not learned a thing about the election or the rejection of “woke.” More likely they are so invested in “woke” that it will take another defeat to drive home the point that calling a woman something like that is “super loco,” as my late Cuban mother used to say.

How is the governor of Wisconsin going to explain it to his mom? I’d love to hear how that one goes.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.