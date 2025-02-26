NSA’s pornographic activities

Trust me. If this report weren’t from Christopher Rufo, I would not trust this information enough to share this story. If you’re not familiar with Rufo, he has been at the forefront of exposing the woke agenda, “transgenderism,” and critical race theory (among other leftist issues), and is widely respected in conservative circles.

This time, Rufo has revealed an ugly and shocking story about the NSA. Apparently, the agency has a community of employees who have been participating in what Rufo calls “sex chats”:

We have cultivated sources within the National Security Agency—one current employee and one former employee—who have provided chat logs from the NSA’s Intelink messaging program. According to an NSA press official, ‘All NSA employees sign agreements stating that publishing non-mission related material on Intelink is a usage violation and will result in disciplinary action.’ Nonetheless, these logs, dating back two years, are lurid, featuring wide-ranging discussions of sex, kink, polyamory, and castration.

Some of our latest Cabinet secretaries have already criticized the woke agendas of their departments, and raised serious concerns about the lack of professionalism and ethics in our intelligence communities.

From the same article, we learn that within the agency, people were pursuing these activities as part of their “work duties”:

According to the current NSA employee, these groups ‘spent all day’ recruiting activists and holding meetings with titles such as ‘Privilege,’ ‘Ally Awareness,’ ‘Pride,’ and ‘Transgender Community Inclusion.’ And they did so with the full support of NSA leadership, which declared that DEI was ‘not only mission critical, but mission imperative.’ [snip] The active source at the NSA claimed to have witnessed hundreds of sexually provocative discussions, which, he added, occurred mostly on taxpayer time. The former NSA source who was familiar with the chats recalled being ‘disgusted’ by a particularly shocking thread discussing weekend ‘gangbangs.’

DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard was furious at learning the news:

Gabbard promised to clean house and confirmed the existence of the chats, which have been destroyed, according to the Daily Mail. ‘This behavior is unacceptable and those involved WILL be held accountable,’ Gabbard wrote on X. ‘These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when @POTUS issued his EO ending the DEI insanity the Biden Admin was obsessed with. Our IC must be focused on our core mission: ensuring the safety.’

(Rufo describes in more detail the behaviors and practices that people shared with each other, which can be found here.)

This series of incidents is incredibly difficult to comprehend. The NSA, one of our premier intelligence agencies, indulged during work hours in disgusting, pornographic behavior, with taxpayer dollars. When they conduct their investigation about what transpired, these are the questions I wish I could ask:

How far up did the scandal go?

Did leadership realize the extent of these practices?

How did the players avoid identification for two years?

How did they dare to use Intelink, not only for non-mission activities, but for such depraved reasons?

Most recently, Gabbard has already taken action against these violators. Last night, she announced on Jesse Watters’s program on Fox News, Prime Time, that they’ve been terminated and have lost their security clearances.

One more step in carrying out the Trump agenda.

Image generated by AI.