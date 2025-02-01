Why DEI policies threaten our safety

The recent midair collision near Reagan National Airport, claiming the lives of 67 souls, has brought to light a critical question: have we, in our pursuit of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), inadvertently sacrificed the very essence of competence and safety?

President Donald Trump's administration has been forthright in its critique, suggesting that the policies of diversity hiring might have played a role in this disaster. Diversity may be a good thing but we must understand where the line between inclusivity and safety has been drawn.

The American Eagle Flight 5342 , operated by seasoned professionals, met its fate not through some act of God or mechanical failure, but seemingly in an intersection of human error and policy misguidance. The narrative from the Trump administration isn't one of blame but of caution — a siren call to reevaluate how we prioritize in roles where human life hangs in the balance.

The Sacred Trust of Public Safety

Public service, particularly in sectors like aviation, is built on a sacred trust. This trust is predicated on the understanding that those who hold these positions are the best qualified, not by diversity metrics, but by competence. The Trump administration's executive order to end what they describe as "radical DEI programs" in federal hiring is a reaffirmation of this trust. Safety should transcend all other considerations, for when lives are at stake, the color of one's skin, gender, or background is irrelevant.

The Fallacy of Forced Diversity

The push for DEI, while noble in intent, has in practice led to what can only be described as a quota system in disguise. Where once merit was the sole arbiter, now there's a shadow of doubt cast over every hire, every promotion. This doubt isn't about the individuals themselves, many of whom are undoubtedly capable, but about the system that prioritizes diversity over aptitude.

The tragic crash we witnessed is not an anomaly; it's a symptom of a broader systemic issue where competence has been diluted in the name of inclusivity. When pilots, air traffic controllers, and other safety-critical personnel are selected with one eye on diversity quotas, we risk creating a culture where mediocrity is tolerated for the sake of representation.

The Trump Administration's Vision for Safety

President Trump's critique of past administrations' DEI practices isn't just political rhetoric; it's a call to action for a meritocracy where safety is non-negotiable. His administration's moves to refocus on competence aren't about regressing to a bygone era of exclusion but about progressing to a future where diversity is a byproduct of merit, not its substitute.

This vision aligns with the conservative belief in individual excellence, where one's ability to perform under pressure is the true measure of suitability for roles where lives are on the line. It's about fostering an environment where diversity naturally emerges as a reflection of talent and hard work, not as a forced metric.

A Call for Scrutiny

The NTSB's investigation into the crash must be thorough, unbiased, and focused on uncovering any systemic failures, including those potentially linked to hiring practices under DEI. But we must also be vigilant that this investigation isn't swayed by political winds, ensuring that the truth, whatever it may be, comes to light.

Could diversity have come at the expense of safety? In critical roles, it should be the paramount criterion.

The Conservative Path Forward

Conservatives have long championed the idea that public institutions should serve the public good foremost. The tragedy over D.C. should serve as a wake-up call to reassess how we define and implement diversity. It's time for a conservative renaissance in public policy, one where safety, competence, and merit are the stars by which we navigate, not just in aviation but across all public service sectors.

The Trump administration's stance on this issue isn't merely about policy; it's about philosophy. It's about returning to a time when the American public could trust that those who serve them are there because they are the best, not because they check a diversity box. This isn't about exclusion; it's about ensuring that when we board a plane, trust our lives to a controller, or rely on any public servant, we do so with the confidence that their presence there is due to their unparalleled ability to perform their duty.

Let this tragedy be the moment we recalibrate our approach to diversity. Let's honor those lost not by doubling down on flawed policies but by ensuring that their legacy leads to a safer, more competent America. The Trump administration has shown the courage to question the status quo on DEI; let's have the wisdom to listen, learn, and act. Only then can we truly say we've advanced not just in diversity but in the safety and welfare of every American.

