'Muhammad' now most popular name for baby boys in England and Germany

In England and Wales, “Muhammad” was the top choice for parents naming their baby boys in 2023, out of all possible choices.

According to the BBC in a report published last month:

Muhammad was the top choice for parents naming their baby boys in England and Wales in 2023, with more than 4,600 children registered with the name. It has been among the top 10 names for baby boys since 2016, but has now overtaken the previous favourite, Noah, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Moreover, there are several common spellings of the name, meaning that, in one form or another, it is even more widespread than the report, issued by the Office for National Statistics indicated.

Muhammad is now the most common name for baby boys in Germany, too. And it is in the top 10 for boys’ names in the (formerly) United States.

In the U.K., Muhammad has been among the top 10 names for baby boys since 2016, but as the BBC report noted, it has now overtaken “Noah” for the top spot according to the O.N.S..

Think about that. Think about the symbolism of Muhammad overtaking Noah. In the West.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Bible, Noah “was a righteous man, the only blameless person living on Earth at the time, and he walked in close fellowship with God.

Now God saw that the Earth had become corrupt and was filled with violence. God observed all this corruption in the world, for everyone on earth was corrupt.”

As punishment for disobeying Him, He would visit a great flood upon the earth and its inhabitants. God told Noah to build an ark. And so he did. He took his wife, three sons, and their wives with him. And, of course, the animals.

By contrast, Muhammad had several wives over time, one of whom was apparently six years old when betrothed, nine when the ‘marriage’ was consummated.

Noah took a diversity of animals on the ark, hoping to see to the repopulating of the Earth.

Christianity urges its adherents to love one another, even one’s enemies. Sharia law calls for devout Muslims to convert, enslave, or kill non-Muslims, i.e. “infidels.”

Once common Biblical names such as John, Abraham, Mary, and Esther are becoming ever scarcer in the West. They are being replaced by ‘hip’ and non-binary names like Max, Bailey, Quinn, and Sage. And, of course, Muhammad.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with this trend, a name like “Mohammed Muhammed Mohammad” doesn’t exactly shout diversity and inclusion. Neither does Sharia law.

Yet there is a burgeoning — and bizarre — partnership of sorts between hyper-secular progressives and radicalized Muslims, both of whom seem hell-bent on fundamentally transforming the U.S. — or destroying it outright. The combination of cultural degradation, Marxism, and Sharia law would be fatal to all Western nations if not aggressively opposed.

Ironically, if progressives and devout Muslims were successful in their power grab, they could not possibly co-exist, one would have to utterly defeat the other.

Better to go back to the Biblical roots of our founding. Better to be that shining city on a hill.

