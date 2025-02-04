When Democrats say you’re ‘screwing up,’ time to double down

From Yahoo News:

On Monday, the U.S. manufacturing index showed that manufacturing is growing for the first time in sixteen months. I would say that is not screwing up.

Crude oil is down around 10% since the week before Trump took office. That sounds like a win. Lowering energy prices, cutting regulations, and closing borders along with cutting government spending are great ways to lower inflation.

Schumer says it is screwing up to look at government spending to see if taxpayers’ money is being properly spent. The fact that the media, Schumer, and other Democrats call that screwing up is why we are $36 trillion in debt and why we had a $2-trillion deficit last year. That is what you get when I.G.s are not looking for waste, fraud, and abuse, which is their job.

Border crossings are down 93% since Trump took office. That is obviously a big win.

And then he said the tariffs are causing great damage. What tariffs? So far, tariff threats have caused Colombia, Canada, and Mexico to cave to Trump's demands. Those are big wins, and they haven't cost consumers a dime.

And Trump sent Ric Grenell to Venezuela, and we got prisoners back for nothing, and they will take their criminals back. Another huge win.

I would say highlighting the fact that Obama and Biden focused on anything but merit for air traffic controllers was also a big win for safety.

Trump also took out a terrorist in Somalia.

Trump also took away security clearance from 51 people who lied to interfere in the 2020 election and infected the U.S. with a president who screwed up for four straight years, with the help of compliant media and other Democrats who worked so hard to hide the truth about how incompetent Biden was and that he obviously was being controlled.

Trump also is getting men out of women’s sports and letting people have freedom of choice on what cars and trucks they buy.

The wins are stacking up. Think how much better Trump could do if Democrats had common sense and helped him instead of seeking to destroy him for ten straight years.

Image via Raw Pixel.