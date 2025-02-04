The case for militarizing the border

President Trump has made clear he believes the border crisis poses a grave threat to U.S. national security and is acting accordingly.

Just days into Trump’s second term, the Department of Defense sent 1,500 active-duty soldiers to the Southern border to address the crisis that has plagued this country for the last four years.

The president campaigned on using the military to secure the border and restore America’s sovereignty and won a resounding victory in November, in large part due to these promises. There is also precedent from Trump’s first term that suggests he is committed to deploying the military to end America’s illegal immigration crisis.

In 2018, the first Trump administration deployed thousands of troops to the border much to the consternation of the media and anti-borders activists. The president was accused of using the military for a political stunt but ultimately created the most secure border in modern American history.

The case for using the military to secure the border is clear.

During the Biden administration’s four years in office, more than 10 million illegal aliens entered the country, many of whom are gang members and violent criminals. The illegal immigration crisis has led to myriad public safety threats in American communities, a record number of suspected terrorists who have entered the country, and a fentanyl crisis that has become the leading cause of death for young Americans.

Border security experts have spent years warning that the open U.S. border could enable another 9/11-style terrorist attack in the U.S. The border crisis is undoubtedly the greatest threat to American national security and public safety, so using the military to help solve the crisis should be a no-brainer.

Newly minted Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth suggested the military will have a role to play in resolving this crisis during his first speech at the Pentagon.

“The protection of the sovereign territory of the United States is the job of the Defense Department, and the cartels are foreign terrorist organizations,” Hegseth said.

In his statement, Hegseth identified another critical reason for the military presence at the border: the threat of violent drug and human trafficking cartels. These cartels have spent the last four years making a fortune as a result of the Biden administration’s anti-borders policies, and they are not likely to retreat without a fight.

In late January, a video went viral of suspected cartel members firing shots at Border Patrol agents from the Mexican side of the border. Thankfully nobody was injured, but the shooting demonstrated just how much of a threat the cartels pose to both law enforcement and those who live in border communities.

Another violent incident occurred just days earlier when suspected members of the notorious Sinaloa cartel opened fire on a group of hikers, most of whom were American citizens.

These two incidents exemplify the danger the cartels pose to law enforcement and American citizens, and why deploying the military is so necessary to bring them to heel.

The U.S., as the world’s most powerful nation, faces a variety of threats from around the world, but no foreign nation or terrorist organization has done more harm to the U.S. and its people in recent years than the cartels. The Trump administration realizes the gravity of the threat and are acting accordingly, unlike their predecessors.

Still, there will be those who argue that militarizing the border is unnecessary or counterproductive. Anti-borders interest groups and politicians cry foul, claiming the militarization of the border is a political stunt and arguing that it pulls American service members away from more critical missions.

However, there is no mission more important to the nation’s public safety and national security than making sure our border is secure. The American people are lucky to finally have an administration in office that understands this.

The president campaigned in 2024 and throughout his political career on using the awesome power of the U.S. government to protect families and ensure the safety, security, and prosperity of the forgotten men and women of this country. Far too many American families have been broken by criminal illegal aliens who have been allowed to pass through our open border. Far too many young people have lost their lives due to the scourge of drugs that have come into the country through the Southern border as political elites have shrugged their shoulders.

Trump won such a thorough mandate last November to prevent these tragedies from continuing to happen.

The president believes sending the military to the border is necessary to end this nightmare. It is a necessary correction to the misguided policies that have led us to our current predicament.

William J. Davis is a communications associate for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.

Image: Screen shot from Fox 5 video, via YouTube