Uganda upset at lack of condoms, lubricants — blames USAID funding freeze

Uganda (or its NGO racket at least) is hopping mad that, as a result of the temporary freeze on funding placed by the Trump administration on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), it is no longer able to secure condoms and lubricants.

"People will die," said one.

Say what?! The freeze has been in effect for just a few days.

Moreover, I didn’t know the U.S. was, for some reason, solely responsible for providing Ugandans with condoms and lubricants.

Of course, I was also blissfully unaware that Uncle Sam was funding abortions and “transgender care” around the planet, or that we were paying for “progressive” news agencies around the world to mock and demonize us, often by way of outright lies. Even as we were funding their most cherished programs. Amazing.

And I thought that perhaps USAID was primarily tasked with providing aid to poorer countries stricken by natural catastrophes and other disasters with basic food and shelter.

Hah! Nope, our taxpayers’ money was mostly spent on social engineering and anti-American propaganda.

Why wouldn’t we want to pay for that?! No wonder the U.S. has been used, abused, and taken advantage of by friends and enemies alike in recent years. We have been world class chumps.

Time to level the damn playing field.

But back to Ugandan sexual proclivities. What kind of place would even admit it depends on another nation for its condoms and lubricants? The Ugandan government has told these characters to just transfer the condom operations over to public hospitals. But for these NGOs, that's not good enough.

How embarrassing! Are they incapable of making their own? What other countries rely on condoms from the United States? Does Iran count on sexual lubricants from “The Great Satan?”

A little self-respect might be in order.

Then again, maybe not.

The people in charge of USAID certainly don’t deserve any respect, least of all from American taxpayers.

