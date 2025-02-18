Trump and Hegseth are killing it

Puppet president Biden and Defense secretary Lloyd Austin spent four years transforming the U.S. military into a woke joke. They prioritized “climate change” as America’s number-one enemy and recruited delusional men with fake breasts to fight the weather. Whereas videos from Russia and China routinely spotlight strong and serious warriors training for deadly conflict, the Biden-Austin clown show featured fat slobs wearing pushup bras, makeup, and high heels. Dudes pretending to be women shaved their legs, wore tight-fitting skirts, and repeated the same mantra — “diversity is our strength” — as if such nonsense came straight out of Sun Tzu’s Art of War.

Biden and Austin were textbook examples of both (1) failure in leadership and (2) dereliction of duty. Under their watch, they executed a catastrophic retreat from Afghanistan, provided Iran and Hamas with enough money to wage war on Israel, and transformed a Ukrainian civil war into a potential conflagration between Russia and the rest of Europe. While bankrolling Ukraine’s government and providing weapons to kill Russian soldiers, the Biden White House remained indifferent to the prospect of igniting World War III. Fake news “journalists” promised that Biden’s presidency would bring international stability. Instead, the mad imbecile left America less safe and the world more dangerous.

Morale in the armed services plummeted during the Biden-Austin leadership vacuum. While the “trans” troops were throwing tea parties and posting provocative pictures of themselves in uniform, the rank and file were forced to attend brainwashing sessions during which they were indoctrinated to view Christianity, “white supremacy,” and patriotic speech as dire threats to the nation. Unsurprisingly, the Pentagon’s attempts to psychologically reprogram enlistees drove a lot of white, Christian patriots to reconsider their career options and convinced a huge number of potential recruits to avoid military service altogether. When Biden and Austin decided to mandate the experimental mRNA “vaccines” on service members, they slammed the door shut on the healthiest and most physically fit members of America’s youngest generation.

Word got out quickly. Biden and Austin had no problem leaving America’s borders unguarded or flooding the interior with tens of millions of foreign nationals, but American warriors might very well be expected to defend Ukraine’s thirty-year-old borders with their lives. Merit, leadership ability, and physical achievement would take a backseat to sexual orientation and skin color. Expressions of Christian faith could limit advancement. Expressions of solidarity with LGBT, Black Lives Matter, and other identity-based groups might be expected. And if you were put in harm’s way, there was no guarantee that Biden and Austin had your back. The thirteen U.S. service members who were unnecessarily killed at Abbey Gate near Kabul’s airport in August of ’21 proved that.

Recruitment numbers during the Biden-Austin feelings-first freak show plummeted. Americans don’t want to put their lives on the line for ineffective “leaders” who discriminate against them, ridicule them, punish them without cause, and disappear when all hell breaks loose. When military service is turned into a nursery for woke politics, competent people do not answer the call. When technical expertise and warfighting skills are valued less than “diversity” and “political correctness,” smart, athletic young people seek opportunities elsewhere. When psychologically unstable service members are showcased as the armed forces’ future, psychologically healthy Americans stay far away.

Given the immense damage Biden and Austin inflicted upon America’s military readiness, it is all the more impressive that the Army just posted its best recruiting numbers in fifteen years. Expect to hear similar figures in the months ahead. The propaganda press has long blamed the Pentagon’s enlistment struggles on Biden’s “stellar” economy (a lie), disinformation about COVID (also a lie), and the military’s hostility toward “minorities” (a really big lie). It turns out that patriotic Americans were just waiting for patriotic commanders to return. Have you ever noticed that “leaders” who kneel during the National Anthem have trouble recruiting warriors willing to fight and die under the American flag?

When President Trump announced Pete Hegseth as his choice for secretary of Defense, the same political pundits who have gotten everything wrong these last ten years immediately mocked both men. Of course the “reality TV president” would choose a “Fox News weekend host” to lead the Pentagon, they lampooned in unison. And once again, President Trump proved that he knew exactly what he was doing.

Secretary Hegseth is not only a smart and capable man, but also an unapologetic Christian, advocate for veterans, and staunch American patriot. He handled his nomination hearings with the tenacity you want to see in a military leader. He answers questions clearly, and he speaks of the armed services with tremendous pride. He is calm under pressure yet makes it clear that he is not someone to be threatened. Unlike some of the doughy men who previously held his office, he actually looks and acts like a fighter.

There’s a picture making the rounds of Secretary Hegseth doing P.T. with a strong, smiling Special Forces warrior. Responding to the public’s interest in the image, Hegseth posted to his X account, “Stronger people are harder to kill = Fact.”

President Trump and his Defense secretary have rededicated the military to its essential mission: maintaining a peerless fighting force capable of safeguarding the American people. Patriots from coast to coast recognize the change in leadership and want to join the mission. The new message is clear: warriors wanted.

Image: Pete Hegseth. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.