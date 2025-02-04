Trump takes on the octopus

President Trump is moving fast, taking names and kicking butts. In fact, he is moving so quickly to remove the rot from government that many people, including some of his supporters, may soon begin to think he’s going too fast, and wish for more ‘normalcy.’

You can be certain that Democrats, the Deep State, and their Praetorian Guard in the mainstream media will incessantly fill the airwaves with sights and sounds purporting to depict wronged ‘public servants,’ illegal migrants, and the like.

They will claim that the poor and marginalized will soon suffer because of the sudden reduction in vital government agencies and services. Nearly all of these claims will be bunk.

Disinformation. Fake news.

The rest will be presented without pertinent information and with much bias. One-sided reports will be passed off as news/journalism. (What else is new? They got the ‘fundamental’ change they wanted years ago, and now cling to the status quo like barnacles to a ship’s hull.)

Since there is no way to reach ideologically possessed progressives and Marxists, as ‘citizen journalists’ we must do all we can to bring truth to light. For without transparency, government is illegitimate.

Most folks don’t understand the depth and breadth of the grift, graft, and corruption in the federal government as it was bequeathed to Trump. It isn’t just the low information voter who is uniformed. The staggering level of corruption to be exposed by the Trump administration and its DOGE will be mind-blowing, sickening.

Just for starters, USAID has been funding anti-Republican entities. That’s what a good government does, right, fund organizations that attack its political opposition?

USAID also allegedly funded poppy cultivation in Afghanistan, which aids in heroin production, sales of which help fund the Taliban. Who wouldn’t want their tax dollars to be used for that?!

There are gajillions of government agencies and NGOs, many of whom spend our money wantonly, and against our wishes.

The 2024 Festivus Report is full of such stupefying spending boondoggles.

Did you know that the Department of Health and Human Services spent nearly half a million dollars to determine if lonely rats sere fonder of cocaine than socialized rats? No? Or that the National Endowment for the arts funded ice-skating drag queens? That is vital to our national security! I doubt many are aware that $2.1 million of their hard-earned tax dollars were used to fund Paraguayan border security, or to help build a $12 million pickle ball complex in Las Vegas. Why did the Biden government spend our money to make Paraguay’s border more secure while refusing to protect our own? Hell, I bet even the pickle ball complex has walls around it. This is anything but representative government.

Moreover, the Obama and Biden administrations so weaponized the intelligence and other agencies against their political opponents that they simply must be hollowed out and rebuilt, nearly from scratch, leading to significant and unavoidable bumps along the way.

Unfortunately, we have come a very long way from the founding concept of limited government by, of, and for the people. We are much closer to a mind-blowingly gargantuan government by, of, and for those in government, the full administrative state.

This must be checked and at least partially reversed, or the American ideal and genius will be lost forever. Can it even be done?

Truthfully, I am not sure. But we must not get squeamish, we must not flag, we must not fail in this endeavor.

Democrats and Deep Staters will stop at nothing to defend their power and grift. That has been clear for a long time. They think nothing of obstructing the will of the people. They will stage an insurrection with no remorse. Their efforts will far surpass anything that occurred on Jan. 6.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has already called for violence in the streets. Preposterously, they will claim to do this to “save our democracy.” Even more preposterously, some people will believe them. Trump has no choice but to go at it hard and fast, if he wants to rid the republic of the blight and corruption.

If Trump and team are eventually successful, I will personally go to South Dakota and help prepare Mount Rushmore for a new arrival.



Image: Pexels / Pexels License