Trump restores oversight, and media decries ‘wrecking ball’ politics

President Trump is doing exactly what we elected him to do, including but not limited to restoring oversight and efficiency at the federal level—and the left is going ballistic, decrying the balancing of budget and power as “wrecking ball” politics. Here’s how The Washington Post framed Trump’s first month in office:

Americans want change. Yet Republicans have somehow backed Democrats into defending the status quo — or sounding like it, anyway. That’s because President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their underlings have managed to frame recent events as a binary choice: Either you like the ongoing mass destruction and trampling of the Constitution by the “Department of Government Efficiency,” or you support keeping government as it is. It’s a false choice, obviously. But Democrats and other Trump critics have done a poor job articulating that failure in logic and the existence of a third option: actually fixing things.

Yet, the same media was conspicuously silent as Joe Biden and his cronies went nuclear, laying waste to the economy, energy independence, what’s left of our culture.

Biden opened the border and filled America with millions of illegals, including known terrorists and gang members…but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

Biden set out to destroy reasonably priced energy, causing a massive spike in energy prices and overall inflation…but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

Biden’s “green” energy and spending policies forced countless Americans, especially the poor and middle classes, to run up credit card debt and deplete savings…but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

Bidens essentially financed wars and terrorism by surrendering America’s energy production, creating a void in the market which was filled by antagonistic regimes…but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

Biden tyrannically kept small businesses and schools closed, bankrupting hundreds of thousands of Americans…but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

Biden’s vaccine mandates resulted in the termination of thousands of people, including women, who made the choice not to take an experimental concoction of lab-made drugs. I do not recall any legacy media headlines pointing out the serious damage done to so many families.

Biden’s policies created a historic recruitment crisis for the military…but that wasn’t a wrecking ball either.

Biden kept hiring government employees despite massive and incomprehensible debt…but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

Biden weaponized the Justice department against political opponents…but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

Biden’s Department of Education fought to block children who were stuck in failing schools from accessing better educations, to reward political supporters (teachers’ unions)...but they didn’t call that a wrecking ball.

It seems inconceivable that the media and other Democrats didn’t know that Biden was merely a figurehead and someone else was running the show…but somehow a historic scandal like that wasn’t a wrecking ball.

But Trump trying to address the massive debt and deficit by reducing the massively bloated bureaucracy, getting control of the borders, implementing policy to reduce energy prices, and working on ending wars is what they call…a wrecking ball.

Utterly shameful.

Hat tip: Jack Hellner.

Image from Grok.