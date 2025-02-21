The crazed 'mainstream' left rapidly marginalizing itself

In a recent column, the great historian Victor Davis Hanson noted:

Three recent but completely unrelated events illustrate the deranged hatred of Donald Trump and his supporters continuing now even into a second decade. And yet the venom only further marginalizes the left.

He first cited the disgusting SNL 50th Anniversary skit in which Tom Hanks played a Trump supporter, intimating that they are all ignorant rubes, country hicks-- and racist, misogynistic, bigoted deplorables. Hanks’ portrayal was, of course, intended to demean Trump supporters, but he instead demeaned himself and sullied his achievements and career.

Hanson then cited Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s appearance on CBS’s Deface the Nation (okay, it’s really Face the Nation), during which host Margaret Brennan preposterously stated that the Nazis weaponized free speech in order to conduct the Holocaust. Rubio immediately set her straight, informing her that just the opposite was true. Like all totalitarian governments, the Nazis didn’t allow free speech, so that no one could challenge their narrative and agenda.

Finally, he referenced Vice President J.D. Vance’s epic address to European elites, which they took umbrage to, but could not refute. Vance stressed the importance, moral and otherwise, of free speech and of government respecting — and listening to — its citizens. While this seems obvious to any sane person, it is anathema to the prissy European elites, who were scared by Vance’s remarks, and revolted that anyone — let alone an American — would challenge them and their globalist agenda.

Based on various recent polls and surveys, somewhere between 53% and 63% of Americans view Trump’s performance—or his policies-- favorably. Meaning that a MAJORITY of Americans are Trump supporters. And the aforementioned idiots, and countless other leftist shills, still portray this majority as “deplorable” and stupid?

Au contraire, that is the epitome of “deplorable” and stupid!

As for Europe, there are populist/nationalist movements growing in several nations. Giorgia Meloni is already Prime Minister in Italy. Conservative or right-of-center parties are growing in both France and Germany, and in several other nations too.

But progressives can’t help themselves. They believe they are meant to rule. Ordained, even. Yet they typically don’t believe in God…because they don’t like competition. Therefore, if they don’t like the results of an election, they simply annul, overturn, or cancel them. And call their political opponents “anti-democratic.” Who they also may try to cancel. If that doesn’t succeed, they threaten defiance, resistance, and violence. They disdain the rule of law … unless they are the ones making laws. They will never build — they will only smear, obstruct, destroy, and foment chaos. Because those are the only things of which they are capable.

Image: Chuck Grimmett, via Wikipedia // public domain