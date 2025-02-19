Trump has a point about the 14th

As an immigrant, discussions about immigration are always personal. I came here with my parents and remember the orderly process that brought us here. My parents and I never had a discussion about “birthright citizenship” but I can assure the reader that they would not support the idea that a baby born here from illegal immigrants is automatically a citizen. They would have said “no way.”

So here comes President Trump putting the issue on the front pages with an executive order, and potentially heading to the Supreme Court. I want to hear what the court has to say about this. My guess is that the Court will agree with President Trump.

This is from Ken Klukowski:

Democrats and their allies wasted no time filing at least ten federal lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of that EO. One challenge was brought by eighteen Democrat state attorneys general in Massachusetts. Another four states filed in the state of Washington. These leftists claim that everyone born in the United States is automatically a U.S. citizen. But that is not the law, and it has never been the law. All of these lawsuits assert the language of the Citizenship Clause of Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which provides, ‘All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.’

“Subject to the jurisdiction thereof” is the key line here.

The purpose of the 14th was to recognize blacks born in U.S. territory who had no legal status. These people were no longer slaves (the 13th) and now had to be incorporated into the U.S., and that’s what the 14th is about. It had nothing to do with people who came here not subject to the jurisdiction thereof and had a baby.

So be careful Democrats. Be careful what you wish for. I am confident that this Court will say that the 14th is not relevant and call on Congress to deal with it.

When will this happen? I don’t know but it should be soon so that we can put an end to this travesty of automatic citizenship. There is a way to obtain citizenship and that’s how I did it along with my parents and siblings. I guess we did it the old fashioned way but it is the correct way.

