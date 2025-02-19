The Trump Effect moves even the nastiest anti-Trump judges!

The news has just broken that the most virulently anti-MAGA, anti-Trump judge on the federal bench, Tanya Chutkan, has refused to grant the request of attorneys general of 14 blue states from effectively shutting down DOGE’s efforts to halt basic operations of several major departments of the federal government, such as Labor, Commerce, Education, Energy, HHS, and Transportation.

Many commentators following these inane injunction lawfare suits, considering her open and blatant hatred of everything MAGA stands for, as witnessed by the fact that she handed down the most severe sentences to the now-pardoned J6 defendants of all the anti-Trump judges, assumed that Chutkan would gleefully follow in the footsteps of her colleagues and issue one of the most extreme injunctions of them all over the weekend. Instead, she called for a rare holiday conference this morning and has just issued her well reasoned ruling, along with what seems to this writer to be a most balanced opinion.

The court ruled this afternoon that the states had not met their burden of proving they would suffer irreparable harm if a temporary restraining order were not entered. Here is the order; the court’s full opinion can be accessed here.

This is, in my opinion, some of the strongest evidence yet of that new aura prevailing over the USA since January 20, 2025: the Trump Effect!

