They weren't talking open borders in my Sunday school

Why is my Catholic Church so heavily involved with border issues? I understand taking care of people and welcoming those in need. However, the real problem with open borders is threefold: first, someone is making money bringing these people over here, second, girls and women are getting raped, and third, some kids are missing.

Therefore, it's nice to hear Catholic Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington saying this:

“As the Catechism of the Catholic Church emphasizes, Catholic teaching does not support an open border policy, but rather emphasizes a common sense approach where the duty to care for the stranger is practiced in harmony with the duty to care for the nation,” Burbidge concluded in his statement. “Therefore, I encourage President Trump and Congressional leaders to develop a national immigration policy that reflects the Catholic commitment to human dignity and the common good. Americans earnestly look to our elected officials for a humane and peaceful immigration policy that is just, compassionate, and restores confidence in the rule of law. American law must always include pathways for legal entry and as citizens we should always celebrate the contributions of immigrants, ensure the protection of the vulnerable, and uphold the common good which is the condition for ordered liberty and public safety.”

Thank you, Bishop, for bringing some common sense to the conversation.

It makes no sense for my church to support open borders or the kind of chaotic situation that brought us to this point. The current situation has put lives at risk and brought disorder to communities across the U.S.

So the bishop is right. We should have a legal path and we do. We should be humane and we are. Unfortunately, there is nothing legal or humane about what we've witnessed over the last few years.

