Pharmaceuticals and national security

How could the United States of America have possibly let its enemies/China have near total control over the manufacture and production of its pharmaceuticals?

How could that possibly happen?

It has literally let people who disdain America and Americans have control over the vast majority of Americans’ life-saving medications. Who thought that was a good idea?

If the honest answer is “no one,” than how the hell did it happen?!

Would we have let Japan supply us with all of our armaments in World War II? Insanity!

The Trump administration has a great deal of work to do. The border, economy, forever wars, inflation, national debt, Deep State, crime … and pharmaceutical security, among other problems, such as undoing all the damage the Biden administration visited on America. It is a nearly unfathomable task, especially with Democrats opposing Trump every step of the way, though early returns look promising.

National security — no, national survival — is at stake.

China, accidentally or not, unleashed the coronavirus on the world -- with the help of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his federal agency -- leading to the subsequent Pandemic of Idiocy and Tyranny. That virtually all the facial masks and testing kits available during that time were made in China is indefensible. That China claimed it produced roughly half of all COVID-19 vaccines available globally is a crime.

This is, figuratively at least, bad medicine. And a bitter pill to swallow.

Let’s hope the Trump administration can somehow fundamentally change this dynamic and Make America Healthy Again.

Image: PxHere // CCO public domain