They didn’t know they were revolutionaries. Do you?

Seventeen seventy-two, 1773, 1774, 1775 all came and went, and they had no idea they were living in capital-R Revolutionary times...until they did.

They didn’t know we would come to revere them, these farmers, these doctors, these lawyers and tradesmen, as R-E-V-O-L-U-T-I-O-N-A-R-I-E-S. No man knows that until it’s over. And even then, there’s no guarantee. History has to write that page, and only the fullness of time can confer such titles.

I’ve long thought about how our forebears knew there was increasing trouble afoot (as we do now) but really didn’t know how big, how consequential those troubles were (as we do not know now), until the musket balls started flying. (We hope nothing starts flying.) It’s an all too understandable trap of our thinking, knowing, as we do, how the first Revolution turned out, so we forget that.

We should ponder it.

Is that where we are? In a revolution? How would we know? What are the markers? Because I would argue we are. We are in what our former FBI director, that bouffant slime boy Christopher Wray, might’ve described as a “non-kinetic” revolution — one that is fully engaged except without bloodshed. (And may we pray that it remains so.)

What President Trump is overseeing with his “rock ’em, sock ’em” (h/t Dan Bongino) fire hose of executive actions, domestic and foreign policy moves, is dizzying, breathtaking, and, as a side-benefit, wearing out our flabby, un-exercised fake-news press corps, all while we take it in wide-eyed, hitting “refresh” on X. Trump had four — count ’em: four — press availabilities the other day. He’s easily answered more questions in four weeks than the last guy did in four years, and they’re bangers.

Meanwhile, the British, in this current scenario, have chosen the judiciary as their battlefield. American lefties, not Englishmen. Briefcases, not muskets. They are judge-shopping and making absurd arguments. On Friday, New York’s attorney general, “Tish” James, was outside a New York City courthouse and all but quoted the cliché: “That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works” when she — absurdly — argued that “Congress” should be doing what Elon Musk and DOGE are doing, and that’s why she was in court. That practically screams the obvious question: if it’s “congress” who is being wronged, why aren’t Congress in court? Why is she? The New York attorney general? And if the president of the United States (or his duly authorized agents) cannot have a look at the nation’s books, who is a state A.G. to say they can’t, and why haven’t she and all her little A.G. friends been laughed out of court for lack of standing? Not being a lawyer, I cannot answer that with any authority. I can only presume there’s a reason these progressive goons went judge-shopping. After all, look: they’re winning...for now.

One can only hope our new United States attorney general, Pam Bondi, is sharpening her legal knives. For me? She’s not been nearly hot enough out of the gate, nor nearly aggressive enough, but again, I’m not a lawyer, and I have to presume, or I’d go mad, that there’s a plan afoot that is beyond the understanding of my unfinished Masters in literature.

In any event, think about it. You may be a poet and not know it — er, a revolutionary, and not be aware-y. We may actually be living through a (soft) 2.0 Revolution here.

Only the fullness of time will tell.

