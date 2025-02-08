The radioactive Mark Milley

Poor retired General Mark Milley. In Mark Milley: pardons and mutiny and in General Milley may face consequences after all, I noted Milley appears to have violated multiple articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). One—mutiny—carries the death penalty. Fortunately for Milley, Joe Biden’s handlers gave him a preemptive pardon, so no Leavenworth or death. But for someone like Milley, there may be a worse fate.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered a review of Milley’s rank; he could lose a star in retirement. Considering even a retired three star makes around $200,000 a year, most Americans aren’t going to feel much pity should Milley be demoted. Because he lost this security clearance, he’s probably not going to make millions working for a defense contractor. Both huge portraits of Milley destined for the Pentagon have been—the horror—put into storage, perhaps in the same warehouse as the Ark of the Covenant. In addition to his lost security clearances, Milley also lost his personal security detail. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t feeling badly for Milley and has a few suggestions on how he might somehow manage:

But some people, Like Konstantin Toropin at Millitary.com, have empathy for the retired General:

…the final blow for Milley might be the silence after the open retaliation by Trump, who campaigned on punishing his political enemies. [skip] One recently retired general noted to Military.com that Milley is "as radioactive as it gets." Military.com reached out to nearly a dozen current and retired general officers for comment on the actions the Trump administration has taken against Milley. None would speak even under the condition their names be withheld from publication to protect them from retaliation, a common practice in the press to allow officials to speak candidly when their views could draw retribution. Keeping Milley at a distance, even anonymously, showed the widespread concern that Trump and his allies pose a threat to those who may fall out of step.

That’s one way to look at what Milley has brought on himself. Another is reality based.

Fellow generals might be refusing to stick up for Milley because they don’t want to violate the article of the UCMJ prohibiting speaking contemptuously about the Commander in Chief (CiC). If so, good for them. They recognize the necessity of civilian control of the military.

Some might also be ethical officers. They shun others who have not only violated the UCMJ—particularly the whole mutiny thing--but arguably betrayed their common oath to the military and the nation. If that’s the case, calling Milley “radioactive” is mild indeed.

Worrying about retribution is a two-path concern. If they’ve done nothing wrong in the past, what’s the issue? If they have fallen out of step, say colluding with Milley against the CiC and the nation, then they have something to worry about. Milley got the pardon; they didn’t.

That’s where things get interesting. Why pardon Milley and not so many others who supported and/or handled Biden? These are not people known for mercy or loyalty. What did Milley do, other than arguably betray America to the Chinese, to earn that kind of reward, or more likely, to buy his silence? And if that’s the case, who else is involved?

Americans would like to believe generals are, above all else, ethical and patriotic. Their experience has taught them the importance of civilian control of the military and they would sooner commit suicide than betray America. Hopefully, that’s why generals aren’t sticking up for Milley. What Milley is alleged to have done—they know whether he did it or not—is beyond the pale. He’s set himself apart from honest, ethical military leaders, disgraced himself and dishonored the flag. To in any way support him would betray everything for which they’ve stood.

Or they’re not any of that. They’re political animals and they know the political tides have turned. So even if they thought Milley completely innocent, the victim of political retribution, they’d abandon him. They want that next star, or they want to avoid his fate. But is that likely? Every indication is there will be no political retribution, only a restored rule of law, a single justice system for everyone. No one is going to be arrested without genuine probable cause. No one will be prosecuted without evidence sufficient to convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

Some generals have, in the last few years, been willing to testify against Milley. There will likely be more.

Circa 2025, we’ve come to a place where a compromised general was pardoned by an equally compromised POTUS. Actually, Milley was pardoned by Biden’s compromised handlers. And we’re left to wonder whether those generals who wouldn’t support Milley are likewise compromised, or are they truly ethical?

In a time when the leaders of a DEI military are trying to figure out how to be part of the anti-Trump resistance, we’ll take what we can get.

