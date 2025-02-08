Just how bad was USAID? Tucker takes a deep dive with former State Dept cyber guy Mike Benz

Just how bad were the workings of USAID, which is now in the process of being shut down by DOGE and President Trump?

Tucker Carlson has a long interview with Mike Benz, a former State Department cyber affairs official, who seems to know the granular workings of USAID activity, which was essentially used as a slush fund for Democrat priorities -- open borders, Black Lives Matters riots, Soros district attorneys, color revolutions, the drug trade, COVID, the big corporations, transgender surgeries, censorship and media bankrollings, missing Ukraine cash, and the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.

The video is here:

Mike Benz: “USAID is effectively a rent-a-riot operation. That raises questions about the Black Lives Matter protests.”



(0:00) The USAID Rabbit Hole Runs Deep

(5:29) Trump Is Performing Open Heart Surgery on the Country

(9:50) Is USAID Truly a Humanitarian Operation?

(19:41)… pic.twitter.com/KPWsfyQPDL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 8, 2025

It shouldn't surprise anyone that USAID, a purported humanitarian assistance organization for victims of disasters around the world, has turned into a Frankenstein's monster of corruption, swamp entrenchment, and far-left agenda advancement. After all, its budget has more than doubled under Joe Biden.

There are some interesting sections within the long interview -- a detail about how USAID became a monster because it's subject to far less control of its activities than even the CIA. And it's bigger, too.

Or that it bankrolls the luxury lifestyle of the D.C. suburbs -- which has often flipped Virginia blue. It's all USAID money financing all the national security "hobbyists" as Alexander Vindman's wife likes to call herself, within the region. The mansions are the aid of USAID. That's how they dish their aid, they're not about handing aid to the poor.

It's an eye opener, and Benz has an interesting website, too.

Image: X video screen shot