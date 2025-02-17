The Oregon Democrats and their supermajority clown show

Now that we are into the state of Oregon’s 2025 legislative session, we have already been treated to some of the craziest Democrat legislative proposals and ideas ever conceived. Some of the bills and other presented ideas are so crazy that when I hear the proposal(s), I forget where I am going and stand still until my brain fog clears.

So far, we’ve had a (Democrat) state senator who promised that if the citizens of Oregon would give him their tax refunds (kicker), he wouldn’t let any more wildfires burn in Oregon, and a (Democrat) state representative who proposed a considerable tax increase without anybody’s input; these “petulant children” (also known as voters and taxpayers) rejecting tax increases are the real problem, you see.

There have been bills proposed that state the obvious if you are somewhat cognitive. SB 26 “Requires the Department of Environmental Quality to study environmental health,” SB 27 “ Requires the Oregon Health Authority to study health care,” and SB32 “Requires the Housing and Community Services Department to study housing.” Now, maybe I am a crusty old curmudgeon, but the first thing that comes to my mind is: Why do they need a bill to tell them to do their job? Honestly, this seems simple: If you are in the Housing department, you should be an expert on Housing, or at the very least, not need a bill to tell you to study housing. Page after page of this kind of stuff. SB 37 “Requires the State Board of Pharmacy to study pharmacy.” SB 38 “Requires the State Board of Pharmacy to study prescription drugs.” Over 2,000 bills were proposed at the start of the session, many of which were similar to the ones I highlighted.

At this point, I expect to see the Democrat supermajority arrive and jump out of a

clown car before proceeding into the Capitol for another three-ring circus. Oregon prides itself on being an innovative political leader in the U.S. I am unsure about that claim, but they know how to put on an excellent clown show.

Image: Oregon Department of Transportation, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.