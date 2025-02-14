The mayor singing ‘in my room’

Like that old Beach Boys song about hiding from the world in my room, Mayor Johnson of Chicago has indeed been doing something in his room. Well, he is allegedly hiding some gifts in his room. This is the story:

The City of Chicago recently shared a video of its ‘gift room’ after a watchdog group accused Mayor Brandon Johnson of improperly accepting valuable gifts. On Wednesday, the city also announced new protocols for receiving gifts, along with a log and video of items currently inside its ‘gift room.’ The transparency attempt comes after the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) accused Johnson of accepting valuable gifts and failing to report them. Alleged unreported gifts included jewelry, alcohol, AirPods, designer handbags and size 14 men’s shoes, prompting ethical concerns.

14-size shoes and designer handbags? Another man of the people with fancy tastes. Apparently, new protocols were announced, and future mayors won’t be able to hide their big shoes and handbags.

All of these stories come on top of everything else going on in Chicago. A couple of months ago, we learned that, “State test scores are in for Chicago Public Schools, and fewer than 1-in-3 students could read and fewer than 1-in-5 do math at their elementary grade level in 2024.” It was worse for high school juniors: “fewer than 1 in 4 could read and math scores dropped nearly a percentage point from 2023.”

And I won’t bring up crime figures and the complete mess created by sanctuary city status. So the city of Chicago moves on, but not in a sensible direction. The mayor with big shoes and a fine taste for handbags has been a disaster for the place, but he’s second to none when it comes to bashing Trump.

Image: TDKR Chicago 101, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.