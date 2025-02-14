Dems’ hair on fire as Trump’s Cabinet picks get to work

I think it is wholly appropriate that leftists are seeking help for their mental health maladies, but sadly not enough counselors are seemingly available to service all the derangement cases.

Case in point (among many) is the Democrat approach to Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks. Every candidate nominated has leftists’ hair on fire. Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. J.D. Vance is a threat to democracy. Pete Hegseth is a threat to democracy...and on and on.

The fear-mongering is off the charts, but let’s review the one- to three-week performance of those Cabinet members who’ve been seated.

Marco Rubio didn’t light leftists’ hair on fire but still is someone the president determined would be a solid member of his team. Rubio has negotiated an understanding with Panama to abandon China’s Belt and Road initiative and to provide the U.S. more favorable fees for passing through the canal. Marco Rubio, along with J.D. Vance, is in France, advancing the president’s agenda and worldview on A.I. Recall, Tony Blinken (of the 51 intelligence operatives’ letter) was treated disrespectfully by the Chinese on his first overseas visit. Under his tenure, America’s status in the world was greatly diminished.

On Wednesday, Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense, joined Delta Force troops in Germany for physical training. He has been well received. The military has seen (15-year) record recruitment efforts since his appointment. At the defense summit in Brussels, he notified NATO that they needed to take on an increasing role in their own defense and that it is “unrealistic” to expect Ukraine to return to its pre-2014 borders. Recall that Lloyd Austin, of 2–3 COVID mask fame, instituted radical DIE and LGBT policies throughout the military and saw recruitment drop to historic lows.

Kristi Noem, working with border czar Tom Homan, has been active in advancing the president’s commitment to securing the border and rounding up and deporting “violent criminal illegal aliens.” Crossings at the border have dropped by 97%. In charge of FEMA, Ms. Noem clawed back $59M in misappropriated funds sent to New York for housing of illegal aliens. Alejandro Mayorkas vacillated between claiming that the border was secure, as 4,000–5,000 illegal invaders per day were crossing illegally, to stating that he had no authority to act without legislation from Congress — clearly not the case.

Pam Bondi, attorney general, at the president’s direction, fired activist lawyers and those who participated in the witch hunts against Donald Trump. Today, Pam Bondi sued New York and Governor Kathy Hochul over their resistance to supporting the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Objectively, Donald Trump’s seated Cabinet picks are performing as well as, if not better than, any set of appointees in presidential history, and its only week four.

All Democrats have is to light their hair on fire over Cabinet picks yet seated and how the next one (RFK, Kash, whoever) is the final straw to break the back of democracy. Their fear, though, has merit — not as a threat to democracy (or, more appropriately, our Republic), but that these Cabinet picks will uncover the myriad schemes and possible treason committed by many in the Deep State.

