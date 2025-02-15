The jihad is back in Germany and Austria

In the last three days, two Muslim attackers, one originally from Afghanistan and the other from Syria, have killed three people in Germany and Austria and injured scores of others. It’s clearly jihadism, although we can expect the usual people to whitewash what happened. And while I grieve for the victims, I never lose sight of the irony that these two nations, having rid themselves of Jews, now die at the hands of the Jews’ other enemy.

The first jihadist attack took place two days ago in Munich:

A 2-year-old girl and her mother have died two days after they were injured in the car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration in Munich, police said Saturday. A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested immediately after the attack on Thursday. Prosecutors said Friday that he appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there was no evidence that he was involved with any radical network. Thirty-nine people were hurt in the attack, and police said on Friday that two of those were very seriously injured. On Saturday, Bavaria’s state criminal police office said the young girl and her mother, a 37-year-old woman from Munich, had died of their injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

If you need a hint of that “Islamic extremist motive,” after the attack, the killer screamed “Allahu akbar”—the jihadist cry—at the police.

The attacker in Austria was a bit more subtle about his jihadist motive after he stabbed five people, killing a 14-year-old boy and seriously wounding two others:

A 14-year-old boy has been knifed to death after a Syrian refugee randomly stabbed passersby in the Austrian city of Villach today, leaving four others injured. The horror unfolded just before 4pm local time in the city center, near the main square, before the 23-year-old suspect was arrested. Spine-chilling images of the arrest show a grinning man with his index finger raised as police officers surround him with weapons. Two men are said to have sustained minor injuries, while two other men suffered from more serious wounds. The victims were aged between 14 and 32. The suspect, who has not been named yet, is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, according to police. He had been living in a center for asylum seekers and was not known to authorities.

That raised index finger is a silent “Allahu akbar.”

Thus, both these killers were waging a religious war against the civilian citizens of Germany and Austria.

The irony is obvious. In the 1930s and 1940s, Germany and Austria were Ground Zero for the Holocaust. While the main killing fields may have been in Central Europe, Hitlerism and Naziism found their home in Germany and Austria. They were the ideological centers of genocidal antisemitism.

This Austro-German ideology had devastating effects just within those two countries. In 1933, Germany’s Jewish population had been 525,000. By 1950, it was reduced to 37,000. Over the same period, Austria went from 191,000 Jews to 18,000.

Meanwhile, across Europe as a whole, two out of every three European Jews had been slaughtered, with the remainder heading for British-mandate Palestine (now Israel), America, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, South America, and South Africa. Today, only Israel and America are still safe for Jews.

But back to Germany and Austria. Beginning in the 1960s, their women stopped having babies, so to replace their declining population, they invited in Turks. Turkey had been secular since the 1920s, making this seem like a safe bet, and, mostly, it was. However, we all remember what happened in 2015.

Obama’s unchecked Arab Spring destroyed the tyrannies holding tribal hatreds in check across the Muslim-Arab world. Civil War began in Syria, with devastating consequences for the whole region. In response, Germany’s Angela Merkel, in a suicidal display of self-righteous compassion, invited the entire Muslim world into the EU. Most of the EU population smugly followed her lead.

They didn’t realize, though, that the Muslims, who hate the Jews as much as the Nazis did, weren’t like the Jews. Muslims don’t assimilate, and their Koran, unlike the Torah, has no problem with murder.

So, it is that for many years now, there’s been a slow jihad taking place across Europe. And in just two days, that jihad took three lives in the two countries that took the lead in erasing Europe’s Jews.

Image: YouTube screen grab.