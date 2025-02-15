Meghan and Harry Markle's Archewell found to be funneling cash to Democrats -report

What's up with Meghan and Harry Markle's oh-so-lofty philanthropic foundation work these days?

These days, they're busy paying Democrats.

According to the New York Post:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to controversial political operatives through their charity, according to documents reviewed by The Post. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending big on high level Democrat party aligned sources, according to public records, including hiring a ‘disinformation expert’ who worked at a company involved in every high-profile US election since the 90s. The move could further widen the divide between Harry and his family, after brother Prince William recently met with President Donald Trump. King Charles is also said by the British press to have maintained a good relationship with Trump since he was last in office in 2020 and the president has expressed his support for both.

And according to the Daily Mail, they've only got three big donors:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Foundation in 2021 gave out $3million in grants and raised $13 million fromwealthy benefactors and $4,500 in public donations, tax records reveal. The humanitarian charity has released its latest tax return, which shows it was mostly propped up by two wealthy philanthropists who contributed a combined $13million, while taking in a meager $4,470 from the public. In total, Archewell received a total $13,005,660 – with $10million coming from an individual donor as DailyMail.com first reported, $3million from another, and $4,470 from other 'contributions and grants. The remaining $1,190 came from 'investment income', documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal.

One of whom, they speculate, is Oprah Winfrey, who got the big scoop where Meghan Markle claimed the royal family was racist.

Many of these groups they pay advocate for de facto censorship under the guise of combatting "misinformation."

That tells quite a different story from the one they present to the public about being all public spirited and above the fray.

Here's another issue -- according this chart, they're also indirect recipients of USAID cash, through a network of other organizations:

USAID: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archwell Foundation received $13,004,470 from the government, but the IRS is restricting details about the source. Was it USAID? The foundation EIN: 85-2213963 funneled millions to other left-wing NGOs. Why does the US government need help… https://t.co/y1geaEwfQ2 pic.twitter.com/XmrSOEhtTB — @amuse (@amuse) February 6, 2025

If true, that suggests they could even be getting something in return from these Democrats.

Which is pretty disgusting if true. Instead of being above the fray, they could be nothing but two-bit cutouts, useful for laundering money to Democrats. That hardly the image they project to the public, let alone take tax benefits for.

Maybe they need a little DOGE, too.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License