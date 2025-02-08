The Democrats need to get Trump out of their heads

The Democrats are not scoring on public opinion. They've disconnected with the people by fighting for the wrong side of those "80-20 issues" such as men playing in women's sports. Catch this from Scott Jennings:

…he's describing what is currently the dumbest strategy in politics, which is Democrats taking the 20 percent side of every 80-20 issue in America. USAID, people want this pared down. They want to streamline. They want to know where the money is going, Democrats have a meltdown. Today, Donald Trump signs an executive order on keeping boys out of girls' sports, and Democrats take the 20 side of that issue as well. All these issues, this is like Trump's superpower, finding a bunch of 80-20 issues, getting on the 80, and everybody who's sort of reflexively against him gets on the 20. And now the Democratic Party has like a 31 percent approval rating. This is why.

It's hard to win public support when you think it's a civil right for a biological male to punch a young woman in the Olympics.

We see the disconnect from coast to coast. President Trump is focusing on border control and tax relief, a couple of points that matter to real people because they want orderly immigration and have concerns about the economy. The Democrats go crazy on late-term abortion and trans rights, to name a couple. In the end, these San Francisco issues will not persuade voters looking for common sense rather than ideology.

Another huge problem is the obsession with President Trump. As they say, the president lives rent-free in their heads. They can't utter a sentence without telling you how much they hate him. It’s not working because most Americans do not hate Trump as much as the Democrats do.

So the party is faltering and Trump keeps dominating politics. It may be like that for a while.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Trump White House