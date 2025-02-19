The David that will slay the abortion industry Goliath

At the 2025 Pro-Life Summit, Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life Action, called each one of her student soldiers to choose a unique “stone” to sling at the abortion industry Goliath.

The Goliath reference comes from 1 Samuel in the Jewish bible, where David slays the giant Philistine with a slingshot. David has the faith and skill to sling the stone, then God uses his human action to produce the supernatural result.

Verses in the Jewish bible form the foundation of the pro-life cause. Starting with Genesis 9:6–7, and moving through Leviticus 18:21, Deuteronomy 30:19, Isaiah 49:1, Jeremiah 1:5 and 22:3, Psalm 136, Proverbs 24, and in many places in between, it’s clear that Judaism is the original pro-life religion.

As in the David and Goliath story, many miracles in the bible require human action. Another example is when Joshua steps into the Jordan River, causing the waters to recede so the Hebrews can cross.

Perhaps the most dramatic miracle is at the Red Sea when the waters split so the Jews can escape certain capture by a vast Egyptian military force. The Jews must walk out of Egypt and be at the Sea before this miracle occurs.

When Kristan challenges pro-life activists to act, she is asking us to take actions that God can use to abolish abortion in the United States, and then around the world. We all know that a miracle is required, but do we have enough faith to act boldly to allow God to perform the miracle of which we all dream?

The dream of a nation and a world in which all women are supported in pregnancy. Where babies in the womb receive legal protections for just treatment and life under law. Where women are no longer forced and coerced to destroy their babies against their will. Where fathers can and do protect their children from the moment of conception. Where the genocide of black babies by a racist abortion industry ends. Where Jewish use of abortion as a self-perpetuating holocaust stops. Where every pastor, rabbi, and secular leader can speak freely for life without fear of reprisal or loss of reputation or employment.

Legal eagles, political strategists, brilliant researchers and scores of dedicated pro-life champions use their vast knowledge and experience to promote pro-life law, education, awareness, and pregnancy care services. We make important progress with each social media post, legal action, baby saved, and successful political maneuver in Washington D.C. and in state capitols.

Tragically, innocent babies continue to be legally tortured to death in the womb while we work. This painful reality frustrates those in the pro-life movement who have spent years fighting for incremental victories. To get federal legislation passed that will end this greatest human rights tragedy as soon as possible, we need a polled majority of Americans who acknowledge that the baby in the womb is an innocent human being who deserves the right to life under law. A majority who understands that torturing babies in the womb to death is morally wrong, dangerous for women, harmful to fathers, destructive to society, racist, genocidal, and evil.

Strong polling will encourage pro-life candidates to run, get elected, and pass federal law that criminalizes torturing a baby to death in the womb of its mother. The law will target abortion businesses, organizations, and practitioners who kill innocent human beings before birth.

During the next 18 months, pro-life leaders have a unique opportunity to achieve this majority, As legacy media loses its control of the abortion narrative and a pro-life administration stops money transfers from taxpayers to pro-abortion profiteers, pro-life activists must sling our stones onto the national psychology so that God can use our efforts to slay the Goliath. We must launch aggressive media campaigns that flood the entire country with intelligent, impactful images and thought changing messages. We will change how Americans think about babies, women, and healthcare. We will get the 60 U.S. senators we need to make abortion illegal via passage of an unassailable federal ban on abortion from conception, and ultimately a Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Cecily Routman is founder and president of the Jewish Pro-Life Foundation.

Image: Freepik.