Battling bishops sue the Trump administration for 'their' migrant millions

The U.S. Catholic bishops have lawyered up.

And they're out to claw back "their" money -- at last count $65 million in taxpayer cash -- which they use to advance the entry of millions of illegal migrants into the U.S. and leave the taxpayers with the bill for their permanent upkeep.

According to Catholic News Agency:

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is suing the Trump administration over what the bishops say is an unlawful suspension of funding for refugee programs in the United States. Upon taking office last month, President Donald Trump issued sweeping executive orders that, among other measures, directed a freeze on foreign assistance funds and grants, with the White House seeking to uproot left-wing initiatives in federally funded programs. The orders have led to a flurry of legal challenges from advocates and nonprofit groups arguing that the funding freeze is unlawful. Other groups such as Catholic Charities have urged the Trump administration to reconsider the freeze, citing the “crucial care” the funding helps provide.

"Crucial care"? Are they talking about the transport flights to ferry in so-called 'asylum-seekers' into the country on chartered jets at no cost to them; people who might not have even thought to enter the U.S. without authorization as "asylum seekers" with residence privileges in the U.S. had this taxi service had not been provided them, courtesy of Catholic Charities?

Or the free legal advice, which teaches illegal migrants how to clam up for immigration authorities in order to get away with their illegal entries?

Like this lady:

Dear Catholic family & friends,



Why aren't tables being flipped over in the Vatican?



Where are the priests, bishops or other Catholic officials #condemning the MASSIVE networks of child/human #trafficking that the Catholic Church is directly affiliated with.



Catholic… pic.twitter.com/C6raqdHrtT — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) January 27, 2025

Or the six-figure salaries of Catholic NGO executives at organizations such as Catholic Charities?

That's "crucial"?

It's not easy to tell from the lawsuit papers seen so far, but it appears dubious that it's refugees they are talking about. More likely, it's so-called asylum-seekers -- from people who live in actual democracies such as Guatemala or Colombia or Honduras, who habitually vote for socialists yet don't like the result, which is poverty, every time it's tried. Most of these cases are rightly thrown out of court, but not after the phony asylum seekers gets years of employment and benefits in the U.S., and generally refuses to leave even after they lose their cases.

Catholic Charities, of course, likes to explain in its own fundraising material that all the people they aid are "legal" immigrants, meaning, these asylum-applicants, which raises questions as to why they need free lawyers.

The whole specter of a money clawback from the bishops rather contradicts their earlier stance, that they have no stance and nothing to do with immigration policy by U.S. leaders, and all they want to do is deliver humanitarian aid to the needy migrants in front of them as a corporal work of mercy, in Catholic tradition.

This lawsuit shows that actually, preserving open borders policy of the previous administration means a great deal to them, which is why they've wheeled the lawyers out to fight for the continued flow of state cash.

Sure, it's tough to get cut off suddenly. But that is a risk of politics and political involvement which they should have prepared for.

The problem here is that they view U.S. taxpayer money as "their" money, and voter choices about their leaders, who have clearly stated they wanted to end mass migration, as irrelevant, a legal workaround.

In reality, they don't have a right to that money, that's taxpayer money, contingent upon whom the taxpayers decide to elect as their leaders. A majority of Catholics voted for President Trump who vowed to shut down the illegal immigration pipelines, and he is fulfilling his promise to them. That has got to sting.

They ought to be ashamed of what they are doing. If their cause really was about charity, they wouldn't have much trouble raising the cash from Catholics, which is what they should be doing anyway (and to be fair, to some extent they are).

But if Catholics don't want to give the money in the amounts they want, they need ask themselves 'why' and in the meantime, downscale their operations, including those luxury salaries of their executives.

Ethically speaking, one can only give to the poor what one has -- one can't take it from unwilling people, whether by highway robbery or clawback lawsuits against the will of the voters, and then call it charity. In both cases, the state cash becomes politics, not charity, and the charity organization gets corrupted in its mission as it becomes an arm of the state, in this case, a pathetic arm of the Joe Biden state, which got voted out.

When you take the king's penny, you do the king's bidding.

To get away from that, Catholic organizations need to raise the money themselves from the faithful if they really want to support vast pipelines for migrants such as this one.

In the meantime, they can cut the six-figure salaries of the executives and see if more of the poor can be helped that way. Return the focus to ladling soup and providing shelter to 'refugees' and 'asylum-seekers' as is done with the homeless. Raise funds from Catholics which will be aided by giving them a voice in how the cash is spent.

But of course, that's not what this is about -- it's about retaining swamp status and keeping the migrant pipeline running, the better to provide Democrat votes to turn red states blue and replenish populations of blue states to retain congressional seats. It's all politics and they want their share of the spoils as a result.

Just say 'no.'

