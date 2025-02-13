Telegraph: Trump’s ‘aid freeze’ officially takes its first life

According to Sarah Newey at The Telegraph, President Trump is now a grandma killer, as his USAID funding freeze has just officially taken its first life. Here was the wording of the tweet:

US aid freeze claims first victims as oxygen supplies cut off.



Seventy-one-year-old woman dies after being sent home from USAID funded hospital. Others die after hospitals close in refugee camps.@sneweyy reports. Full story below ⬇️https://t.co/muMwMTcEKf — Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) February 11, 2025

First of all, I wonder if USAID has been cutting Newey’s paychecks? In light of recent revelations, and how much leftwing media has been kept afloat by the agency, it seems like a relevant question to ask.

Now if you read the article, you’ll learn that a 71-year-old woman from Myanmar who needed oxygen recently died after the Thai “healthcare facility” she was being seen at sent her home with news of Trump’s temporary aid freeze. The facility in question was being operated by a nonprofit known as the International Rescue Committee. If you look at the finances of IRC, you’ll learn that “Dir/CEO/Pres” David Miliband, receives right around $1.2 million per year in compensation, and he admittedly works less than 40 hours a week. Are you wondering how much else Miliband takes home in benefits and perks? Almost $60k just in 2022.

Also in 2022, the IRC brought in around $1.4 billion in revenue, and in 2023 that number was $1.34 billion. Newey’s item reports that when Trump’s “freeze” came down, the IRC closed the doors on seven of its nine healthcare facilities, or around 78%...but Trump didn’t demand this charity stop serving needy people, he simply said the American taxpayer wasn’t going to foot the bill until a review had been done to determine if this was the best use of taxpayer money. IRC could have easily kept operating, if they weren’t funneling millions to their executives, because yes, there’s more incriminating financial data.

IRC pays eleven other executives, all of whom are making six and seven figures, with generous amounts of money coming in through the “other compensation” category, numbering in the tens of thousands of dollars. If you look at the total for just the salaries, these 12 people are bringing in more than $5 million, with an average salary of $422,124. If you include the perks and benefits, the average salary bumps up to $467,841.25. Each of the executives working for this “charity” are bringing in far more than most doctors in the U.S., far more than most lawyers in the U.S., and more than the president himself. And, they’re all putting in less hours than a full-time job requires (37.5 hours). Over the course of a year, that means that on average, each of these twelve individuals is making around $240 an hour, if they work 37.5 hours per week, 52 weeks in a row. (Of course, that number is far higher for people like Miliband: not averaging the figures out, we see that Miliband brings in almost $600 an hour.)

@TelGlobalHealth wants to blame the death of a little old lady in Thailand on Trump for freezing aid.

Yet, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) pays 12 executives 6- and 7-figure salaries. Total, these 12 people bring in more than $5 mil.

These are the real “grandma killers.” pic.twitter.com/Ct2kR8yJji — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) February 13, 2025

A quick internet search determined that a tank of oxygen costs roughly $70. You’re telling me that a “charity” with more than a billion dollars in yearly revenue, forking out almost half a million dollars for its dozen executives, can’t scrounge up seventy bucks to save this woman’s life? I don’t buy it. I think she was a political pawn, intentionally allowed to die, just so the “news” could run more anti-Trump propaganda.

And…there’s more:

In 2023, IRC reported having $630 MILLION in assets, including $169 million in CASH!!!



Also $98 million in the stock market.



So why exactly did @RESCUEorg not just buy that old lady some oxygen? Where's the money? pic.twitter.com/eLu6G29UZW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2025

$100 million in the stock market? $170 million in cash? Not bad for a “nonprofit.”

Almost seems like this sort of graft is exactly what Trump wanted to kill with his freeze on aid.

Image generated by AI.