I feel a little uneasy about the title of this essay. Atmospheric physics is a subject that I have learned to appreciate later in life. I would have probably not spent much time studying it were it not for the need to construct a framework to grapple with the nonsense that climate activists insist on shoving down everyone’s throat. I do not want to dissuade anyone from diving deeply into it, but I also know that many will not.

It is for those readers that I have condensed all you need to know about atmospheric physics into a single statement. Actually, the statement is not mine but is a passage from the summary of a recent paper by Will Happer and William van Wijngaarden called Radiation Transport in Clouds; here it is:

Greenhouse gases also affect heat transfer, but much less than clouds. For example, ‘instantaneously doubling’ CO2 concentrations, a 100% increase, only decreases radiation to space by about 1%. To increase solar heating of the Earth by a few percent, low cloud cover only needs to decrease by a few percent.

Maybe this statement does not rock everyone’s boat, but for me it seems astounding that a decrease in low cloud cover of only a few percent could largely compensate for the impact from a doubling of CO2. The same impact that the whole world has been fretting about for the last fifty years.

We all know about cloud cover. We see it vary over the course of a day, a week, and a month. Is it too difficult to imagine that cloud coverage on a global scale might vary by a few percent over a period of years or even decades? If you believe that, then any effect from rising CO2 gets lost in the noise and one is wasting one’s time anguishing over it.

Now that is my attempt at simplifying the climate issue, but I imagine the opposing side would have a credible argument to counter it. To present that argument I will turn to the website of no other than Al Gore’s brainchild, The Climate Reality Project, and their Intro to Climate page. The first thing that we see is a section entitled “The Science is Settled”. It starts off with a lengthy passage explaining the difference between the terms “climate change” and “global warming” and why they should not be used interchangeably. Actually, I wondered about that myself. Then at the bottom, they get to the meat of the matter with the following passage.

Put simply, here’s what we know for sure: - We know that carbon dioxide (and other greenhouse gases) trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere. - And we know that humans are burning fossil fuels, releasing huge amounts of carbon pollution and trapping more and more heat in the atmosphere. - There’s only one conclusion: humans are the primary reason the planet is warming and we see our climate changing today.

Well, I guess there you have it. Man is emitting CO2 which traps heat in the atmosphere. No mention of the countless other variables in a system as complex as Earth’s atmosphere, but to be fair I also attempted to simplify matters. I guess the bottom line is what does your bulls**t radar tell you? Mine tells me and has told me since Al Gore first opened his mouth in a Congressional hearing in 1976 on the subject, that he was full of it.

