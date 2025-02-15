Rep. Sara Jacobs says the quiet part out loud about USAID

Wokester Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) is my congressmember here in San Diego.

She's out defending USAID with every argument she can think of, as the denizens of Twitter remind that her billionaire family has major interests in Planned Parenthood, Jewish Family Service (which, like Catholic Charities, facilitates the migrant trade), and other NGOs and foundations that take USAID.

After spending most of her time in Congress running Instagram videos of herself doing her makeup and taking pictures with Squad members as a squad wannabe, she's now got a cause she believes in -- saving the family business.

She ran a hearing here, sounding like a squeaky voiced high schooler, trying to 'prove' that shutting down USAID was 'dangerous' because it could raise the risk of fraud. She interviewed an old Bush administration official, and sophomorically chortled with glee after asking him if he was 'woke or liberal,' and he said 'no.' Gotcha, Republicans!

The video is not sharing on my Twitter feed, but the link to the exchange is here.

She tweeted:

The USAID Inspector General found that Elon Musk’s illegal gutting of USAID has left oversight controls “largely non-operational” – which means what Elon Musk is doing is actually INCREASING the possibility of waste, fraud, and abuse.

Which is comical. When has a leftist ever been concerned about waste, fraud, or abuse?

A whole lot of waste, fraud and abuse has already been going on with Musk's revelations about USAID financing the media, bankrolling color revolutions, putting out transgender comic books in Peru, running drag shows elsewhere, and paying Wuhan for gain of function research, among other things. None of this stuff was noticed by these inspectors general she is so concerned about.

But the elephant in the room is that USAID is full of thieves who are certain to steal the money if they're not watched closely enough. Which rather matches Elon Musk's descriptions of the USAID operation as "criminal." On that, the two must agree.

That alone justifies shutting the whole operation down.

Image: X screen shot from official congressional account.