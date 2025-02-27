Recite the Pledge of Allegiance at cabinet meetings

President Trump’s first cabinet meeting as the 47th President was immersed in glorious, radiant sunlight. It was an amazing privilege to view the inner sanctum of policy makers. There’s little room for improvement, but here’s something a bit nitpicky. Or is it?

The opening prayer, offered by the HUD secretary, was respectfully reflective, almost inspirational. But where was the Pledge of Allegiance? The resplendent Stars and Stripes was shining brilliantly right behind the president, deserving to be honored by one and all.

Of course, there’s no doubt about each cabinet secretary’s allegiance, which makes their example all the more powerful. A symbolic group gesture of genuflection toward the flag and the Republic for which it stands.

A wise President Trump has assembled a great cabinet, composed of remarkable people who are in a position to exercise the highest form of leadership: leadership by example. That includes joyfully and resolutely citing the pledge, their influential voices resonating in unison, before the President presides over the proceedings proper.

The House of Representatives formally added the Pledge to its rules during the 104th Congress (1995–1997). Even the Senate pledges allegiance to the United States of America on business days. Still, there is no more esteemed group of public servants who can better demonstrate American fidelity than the current cabinet (the greatest ever, as described by Musk). Upon their manifest Pledge of Allegiance before the public, patriotic pride will pulsate throughout the land.

No one is above reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. These colors don’t run. Other than that, please carry on transparently. The majority of the great American MAGA people may finally have the government we deserve. America First.

Image: Executive Office of the President