Hamas is sorry--they're getting hammered

A recent Harvard/Harris Poll had disturbing, if not surprising, results. A group of 2443 Americans were asked whether they supported Israel or Hamas. Of that number, 77% supported Israel—that’s encouraging—while 23% supported Hamas. That’s disturbing. Powerline wondered who that 23% might be:

That 23% must be, what? College students on “elite” campuses? There aren’t enough of them. Liberals under the sway of the New York Times or the Washington Post? I’m not sure even those left-wing rags are actually pro-Hamas. Psycho killers? Again, too small a slice of the population. In any event, I am inclined to say that those 23% should have their citizenship revoked and be deported to Gaza.

Well, perhaps 10 or so miles west of Gaza might be more appropriate.

So, that 23% support bloodthirsty, subhuman savages that strangle infants and babies, cook babies in ovens, behead babies, rape, torture, mutilate and abduct innocents, and every day swear to kill every Jew and infidel, which includes the dimwitted 23%? Surely former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken—note the date--would agree:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Which brings us to Mousa Abu Marzouk:

The Times reported Monday: Mousa Abu Marzouk, the Qatar-based head of Hamas’s foreign relations office, said in an interview with The New York Times that he would not have supported the attack if he had known of the havoc it would wreak on Gaza. Knowing of the consequences, he said, would have made it “impossible” for him to back the assault.

Graphic: Damage in Gaza Strip during the October 2023, Wikimedia Commons.org, CCA-S 3.0 Unported.

Notice he’s expressing no regret over the barbaric slaughter of 1200 Israelis. He’s just bummed out that those nasty Jews took offense and have largely eliminated Hamas and laid waste to Gaza, just because Hamas used their own people and their homes as human shields for their munitions, personnel and terrorist tunnels. Never mind the overwhelming majority of Gaza residents are themselves Hamas members or at least Hamas supporters.

Mr. Abu Marzouk said that Hamas’s survival in the war against Israel was itself a “kind of victory.” He also likened Hamas to an average person fighting Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion: if the untrained novice survived Mr. Tyson’s punches, people would say he was victorious, he said.

I wouldn’t be too quick in declaring that kind of victory, there Marzouk. The Israelis aren’t quite done.

In absolute terms, he said it would be “unacceptable” to claim Hamas won, especially considering the scale of what Israel inflicted on Gaza.

Ah. That’s better, but it’s not recognition of the inhuman nature of Hamas, or of regret for the horrors Hamas has unleashed on Israel and Hamas’ own people. It’s a transparent attempt to keep dimwitted infidels like the American 23% on Hamas’ and Marzouk’s side.

The Times of Israel noted that Hamas was quick to disavow Abu Marzouk’s comments. Still, his candor suggests that the group understands that it has been defeated.

Not quite, but more about that shortly.

Abu Marzouk appears often in the Western media, presenting a more moderate face as part of Hamas’s public relations strategy. It is not clear whether his statements were an effort to relieve pressure on Hamas, or whether he was truly taking a different line from the terror organization as a whole.

So, a more moderate Hamas would only partially bake babies, only partially rape, torture and mutilate women, and only partially genocide every Jew? And I vote for “relieve pressure on Hamas.”

I’ll go out on a limb and suggest most, if not all, of the 23% are Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs), including members of the LGBTQWERTY+- “community,” who fully embrace the Islamist demons that would be delighted to rape, torture and mutilate them before they tossed them bound off high buildings.

It should always be remembered a fundamental tenet of Islam is Taqiyya—lying to infidels. It’s possible Marzouk is really sorry Hamas was stupid enough to invoke the wrath of Israel, but any expression of contrition for genocide, which he doesn’t really express, is surely taqiyya. This guy, however, we can take at face value:

A senior member of Hamas [Ghazi Hamad] has hailed the systematic slaughter of civilians in Israel on October 7, vowing in an interview that if given the chance, the Palestinian terror group will repeat similar assaults many times in the future until Israel is exterminated.

He’s not kidding.

When asked whether this meant the complete annihilation of Israel, Hamad replied: “Yes, of course.”

Of course. And 23% of Americans support these monsters? Of course.

