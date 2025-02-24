Media disseminates fear porn over Trump’s federal downsizing

The media is spreading many horror stories about federal employees being let go by PresidentTrump; with all the fearmongering, you’d think that there isn’t just a superfluous amount of federal workers.

We have always been treated to scare tactics from the media and other Democrats any time the bloated federal government is at-risk for a shutdown. They set out to destroy Trump during his first stint as president, and they are working very hard today to manipulate the public about what he is doing. Here’s a prime and very humorous example:

Yosemite National Park’s only locksmith just got fired, raising public safety fears National Park Service employees were hit with yet another federal firing spree from the Trump administration on Friday, this time affecting about 1,000 probationary employees — including Yosemite National Park’s only locksmith. Locksmith Nate Vince announced his termination on Instagram Monday, explaining that he was fired three weeks before the end of his probationary period, and said he had started the position 48 weeks earlier. Prior to being hired as Yosemite’s locksmith, he apprenticed for four years under the park’s previous locksmith, who worked for the park for 23 years before retiring, he said. Vince’s job as the park’s sole keyholder required him to keep track of the hundreds of keys and locks to the park’s bathrooms, gun safes, administrative buildings and gates, he told the Washington Post. When guests became stuck inside vault toilets or employees got locked out of their overnight accommodations, it was Vince who came to their rescue. ‘We have endless things that need to be secured in various forms, and I’m the sole keeper of those keys, the one that makes the keys, the one that fixes the locks, installs the locks, and has all that knowledge of the security behind the park. And so it’s a critical role. And without it, everyone else in the park is handicapped,’ Vince told the Post.

I went to Yosemite National Park in the fall of 2023. There are a lot of roads throughout the park, and it takes a lot of time to get around it; here are some facts:

Yosemite National Park covers 1,200 square miles or 750,000 acres;

Yosemite has many public restrooms spread throughout the park;

There are 13 campgrounds in the park;

It was opened in 1890;

They have 1,200 park service employees and 1,700 hospitality workers.

Yet the media is telling the public that there is only “one” worker in the park that has the keys to all the facilities, and if you get locked in a restroom or other facility you have to wait for him to show up.

I have a few questions for whoever wrote this article:

Does Vince drive around the park each day opening up all the facilities? How long would that take? Who takes care of the facilities on his days or hours off? Do the people just have to sit and wait until he clocks back in?

What a joke. There are obviously more people who can get in and out of each facility. If not, every manager should be fired for not doing their job.

Anyone who believes that there is only one person in Yosemite (or any park) with keys to buildings probably believes that politicians and bureaucrats can control the climate.

It is as if most journalists have had their brain extracted. They certainly do not have common sense.

