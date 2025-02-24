Vatican's unsettling press releases suggesting all's well with the ailing pope evoke the Kremlin

Pope Francis is very sick in the hospital with double pneumonia and a host of health problems which could be fatal for someone who's 88.

We could see there were problems, as when he kept falling down.

But if you solely read the Vatican's press releases, it would seem that all is well with the elderly pontiff.

They put this one out today:

Pope Francis had a restful tenth night in the hospital, according to the Holy See Press Office.



"The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting."



He is receiving treatment for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.https://t.co/Zb54goshRW pic.twitter.com/eyZwnbJmJc — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) February 24, 2025

And this one, less than a day earlier:

Statement from the Holy See Press Office pic.twitter.com/BC6IZZe8t5 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) February 23, 2025

On Sunday morning, the Holy See Press Office said Pope Francis had a peaceful ninth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia.https://t.co/XM30KqXCxv — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) February 23, 2025

Seems he's always resting comfortably, and all's quiet on the Western front.

But then we see reports like these, which are not in the Vatican press releases:

According to insider sources



The Pope has developed sepsis https://t.co/jTKtkjqLtQ — Al Carbo (@carbo_al) February 23, 2025

JUST IN: Pope Francis in critical condition, experiencing early-stage kidney failurehttps://t.co/3kegbZwQCx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 23, 2025

We also see actions like these:

FEB 24: “Starting tonight, the Cardinals residing in Rome, together with all the collaborators of the Roman Curia and Diocese of Rome, gathering the sentiments of the people of God, will gather in St Peter’s Square at 9pm to recite the Holy Rosary for the health of #PopeFrancis.” pic.twitter.com/zg0OiJ9JYl — Diane Montagna (@dianemontagna) February 24, 2025

Tonight at 9pm Rome time the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin will be leading a prayer service and rosary for Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Square. Though it isn’t the first time they have called for prayers for the popes health, This time it feels more urgent and… pic.twitter.com/JQ0iJEguKL — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) February 24, 2025

The Pope's funeral is allegedly being rehearsed after the 88-yr-old warned he may not survive pneumonia.



The Swiss Guard protecting the Pope, 88, is rehearsing his funeral, with members under a curfew as they are 'preparing for the pontiff's death', Swiss newspaper Blick claims. pic.twitter.com/DvFpJRqFiD — Ibadan Watch (@IbadanWatch) February 20, 2025

All of which suggest something more serious going on than the pope having a restful night in the hospital.

It raises questions as to why the minions still inside the Vatican keep doing this.

Why are they painting a picture of 'all's well' as stories leak out that the pope is going downhill?

Are they painting a 'nothing to see here, move along' picture to create a facade of serene calm to the faithful, while plotting and scheming over 'who's next' and how to batten down the hatches to prevent a DOGE among themselves in the aftermath, going on behind the scenes? Are they trying to buy time, keep the public unalarmed?

It reminds me of nothing so much as what the Kremlin did during its era of gerontocrats in the 1980s, when longtime tyrants Leonid Brezhnev, Yuri Andropov, and Konstantin Chernenko were in their final death throes, and the Kremlin shamelessly announced that Andropov "has a cold," shortly before he keeled over. Officially it was because of complications from kidney failure, but by at least one subsequent account, it was the outcome of an angry KGB wife with a pistol whose husband got the sack. Ironically, a KGB defector reported that Andropov tried to kill an earlier pope, John Paul II, months before a real assassination attempt happened.

These plots and intrigues from the Kremlin ahead of the death of a leader, are also redolent to Americans as we recall that just recently, scores of Democratic operatives sought to claim that Joe Biden was as "fit as a fiddle" and "sharp as a tack," when everyone knew he, too was lapsing into the stupor of senility.

They do this because they want to retain power for themselves. They say their very sick leader is fine, while doing all they can to secure their positions for the inevitable 'surprise' outcome.

Now we seem to see it going on with the Vatican, with all these 'nothing to see' reports.

It's disgusting, because there is no reason not to just be frank and transparent about the pope's difficult health condition so that the faithful may be alerted and give the pope the prayers he has asked for.

They ought to be putting his welfare first and rousing the faithful of all stripes to pray for him as even those who have clashed with him in the past seem quite willing to do.

But power is too important to at least some of them, so the pope becomes a shield to use.

It's as if these curia operatives putting out these pollyanna reports as they scheme behind closed doors don't really ... love him.

Image: Screen shot from X video