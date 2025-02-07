Maybe CBS stands for Clearly Bull Sh*t

Another bomb drops and hits the media on the head. Does anyone doubt now that CBS was in the tank for VP Kamala Harris? Can you watch "Face the Nation," for example, and wonder who they voted for?

Back during the campaign, many of us were happy to hear that VP Harris would sit down and do an interview. She had not done any before. Unfortunately, it was the edited version. What we did not see is what we are now talking about.

Let's hear about that edited interview:

All of the damning moments that CBS edited out of their interview with Kamala Harris have been laid bare -- after the Federal Communications Commission ordered for the original to be made public. Donald Trump claimed the sit-down had been rigged -- and the unearthed version now shows that CBS only aired 20 minutes of Kamala Harris talking, compared to 60 minutes that were filmed. The FCC released the interview on Wednesday after Trump sued CBS News in October, claiming the network purposely edited the interview to put him at a disadvantage in the presidential election.

Watching the unedited video is hard to disagree with then-candidate Trump that CBS was out to make the VP look good. At the same time, President Trump believes that it was campaign interference and that CBS should pay a price.

I don't know if CBS will pay a legal price but the damage is done. Its reputation is shattered. It's hard to recover from such an obvious effort to help a candidate. They were in the tank for VP Harris, and it does not really matter how they explain what they did.

So the news media takes another one between the eyes. More specifically, it shoots itself between the eyes in the latest episode of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: CBS