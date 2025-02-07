Michigan state representative gets sterilized because she’s afraid Trump might ban contraception products

Michigan Advance recently reported that 36-year-old Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) announced during a Feb. 5 protest on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing that she underwent sterilization surgery.

Pohutsky, who is bisexual, claimed she did so because she was scared President Trump might make contraception inaccessible.

The demented Democrat told those assembled, “Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America. I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

What the hell? Who is talking about effectively banning contraception?! I don’t remember that being a Trump campaign promise. (“Build the wall! Drill baby, drill! No more contraception! Keep women pregnant!”)

Various forms of contraception are available at every drugstore, pharmacy, and department store in America, as well as in clinics and numerous high schools, for that matter. For both males and females. And they can be ordered online. They are ubiquitous. So she doesn’t even need to consider another obvious method of avoiding pregnancy: abstinence.

Her claim that the Trump administration “only sees value” in her “ability to procreate” is patently absurd. The last thing this country needs is more woke women! If Pohutsky is determined to let men and women treat her body “as currency,” we would much prefer she doesn’t get pregnant!

Hopefully, she can convince other progressive Democrats to get sterilized. I wouldn’t even mind if my tax dollars went to that cause!

In conclusion, I say this to Rep. Pohutsky: “Thank you!”



