It’s time to investigate MSNBC for possible racism

Although it is a subsidiary of a subsidiary, MSNBC is ultimately a publicly traded company. And publicly traded or not, racism is a very serious charge… and Rachel Maddow made just that charge regarding the firing of Joy Reid.



If I were in the Trump DoJ, I would take everything Ms. Maddow said last night in regard to Joy Reid as absolute truth, and probable cause that MSNBC has possibly violated the civil rights of Mrs. Reid by dismissing her on the basis of skin color.



I’m no fan of Joy, but as an American, I take claims of racism very seriously.



And if not one, but two “journalists of color” are dismissed in one week, and then Rachel Maddow cries “racism”… well, as they used to say “if the shoe fits.”



Reid obviously has issues with white people. Perhaps there’s a reason for that beyond just being a race-baiting narcissist. Maybe, just maybe, Joy Reid was subjected to intense racism at MSNBC all day, every day! Maybe lashing out at Donald Trump was actually an abuse victim desperately crying out for help by misdirecting her justified rage!



At any rate, some still believe everything the MSM tells them, and if Rachel Maddow says MSNBC is racist, it must be treated as the gospel until properly investigated and proven otherwise.



The Trump DoJ owes it to Joy Reid to completely investigate MSNBC for possibly violating her civil rights. The DoJ needs to read every internal email, interview every employee for hours and hours, they need to execute no-knock search warrants and dispatch SWAT teams to the studios… maybe send in dismissed trans troops to escort her to work while the investigation occurs.



I’m not talking about cancel culture treatment, I’m talking about full-on civil rights intervention at MSNBC like it was a Southern School Board in 1957.



The Trump DoJ has the opportunity to prove just how seriously any charge of racism is taken!



I’m quite certain that Joy Reid isn’t the only victim of racism. Everyone is… But only a thorough investigation can prove it.



It’s high time that MSNBC experienced the results of false claims being made on the air. And a serious investigation of Maddow’s claims of racism is the perfect opportunity to make an example of them for running with baseless claims as truth.



Or maybe it is the truth, and MSNBC is criminally liable… either way, something woke gets exposed!

Image: Phil Roeder